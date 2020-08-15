Colorado Springs Metro League
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Mike Lovato, 1st season
Returning athletes: Evan Asiano (jr.); Anirud Chatari (jr.); Evan Johnson (jr.); Kai Kraemer (sr.); Ty Leonard (so.); Jackson Shaeffer (sr.); Justin Tasca (sr.); Will White (jr.)
Other top athletes: Isaac Browen (jr.); Owen Browen (fr.); Jack Conley (fr.); Seth Enoch (fr.); Cary Kraemer (fr.); Cody Ross (fr.); Thomas Stewart (fr.)
Outlook: “We have a great mix of experience and youth on this team,” Lovato said. “Last year we had 3 positions go to state. Although we lost our No. 1 singles player to graduation, Jackson Shaeffer went to state at No. 2 singles and should have a great season. We will have a few very good freshmen playing high up positions this year. They are very good and experienced players for their young age.”
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Todd Nelson, 10th season
Returning athletes: Garrett Danico (jr., singles); Leo Gullickson (sr., doubles); Isaiah Hendrickson (doubles); Gabe Hurcomb (sr., singles); Giles Lewis (sr., doubles); Aidan Nelson (doubles); Jacob Puett (sr., doubles); Sawyer Tankersley (doubles)
Other top athletes: Finn Smith; Keegan Smith
Outlook: Nelson has nine varsity returners and sees this season as, “an opportunity to maximize our potential.”
Sand Creek Scorpions
Coach: Pam Rogers
Returning athletes: Nate Blume (sr.); Conrad Brownsberger (jr.); Cody Bunch (so.); Brandon Depner (jr.); Thomas Ginnetti (jr.); Adrian Hill (jr.); Aiden Heckard (so.); Kaleb Ranck (jr.); Kaden Royse (sr.); James Vo (so.)
Other top athletes: Gavin Hutter (so., singles)
Outlook: “It will be exciting to see Gavin Hutter's leadership in action - one and off the court,” Rogers said. “Gavin works hard and is a positive influence on the team.”
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Stephen Portugal, 5th season
Returning athletes: Brendan Jones (so.); Jakob Peterson (sr.); Lane Robush-Foster (jr.)
Other top athletes: Johnny Estrema (so.)
Outlook: Portugal said the Gladiators welcomed about five athletes from other fall sports. “(I’m excited to get to) work with different athletes who wouldn't normally play tennis, but now have the opportunity to try something different since their sport was moved to a later date,” he said.
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Matt Kiser, 8th season
Returning athletes: Garrett Hayden (so.); Ben Hellem (so.); Finn Horsfall (so.); Lane Horsfall (sr.); Cedric Orton-Urbina (sr.); Zach Sartain (so.)
Other top athletes: Noah Hellem (fr.); Asher Kiser (fr.)
Outlook: Kiser said he is most excited to have a few freshmen on the team help to build the program, including his son Asher, who will compete for a singles position alongside fellow freshman Noah Hellem.
Notes: The Kadets have at least 11 fall athletes who have joined the tennis team in response to COVID-10 postponements.
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Brian Thirkell, 2nd season
Returning athletes: Evan Gustafson (sr., 2 Doubles/ 2019 State Quarterfinalist); Brenner Haley (sr., 1 Doubles/ 2019 State Quarterfinalist); Landry Jones (sr., 1 Doubles/ 2019 State Quarterfinalist); Jason Pabelico (sr., 3 Doubles/ 2019 State Quarterfinalist); Avery Prechtel (sr., 2 Doubles/ 2019 State Quarterfinalist); Grant Thurman (so., 4 Doubles/ 2019 State Quarterfinalist); Alex Thassu (sr., 4 Doubles/ 2019 State Quarterfinalist); Caleb Trevillian (sr., 3 Doubles/ 2019 State Quarterfinalist); Gabe Wu (jr., 2 Singles/ 2019 State Quarterfinalist);
Outlook: “I am excited to see the level of enthusiasm and love of the game that these players bring to the court,” Thirkell said. “This team is returning nine players who made the state quarterfinals last year. These student-athletes worked together as a team to accomplish their goals.”
Notes: Discovery Canyon placed in the top 10 in Class 4A last season.
Doherty Spartans
Coach: John Shepard, 4th season
Returning athletes: Vaughn Biggs (jr., singles); Erik Stearns (sr.)
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: Mary Heisel, 7th season
Returning athletes: Kelton Martinez, so.
Outlook: “I am extremely excited to work with athletes who are coming from other sports,” Heisel said. “It will basically be a crash course into the game of tennis. But given their other athletic experiences, I feel like they will be able to pick it up quickly and show improvements over our short season.”
Notes: Fountain-Fort Carson will feature at least nine new players from either football or boys’ soccer as a result of COVID-19 postponements.
Tri-Peaks League
Vanguard Coursers
Coach: Dina Fuqua
Returning athletes: Juan Bustamante (sr.); John Dallin (sr.); Gabe Davis (sr.); Asher Garvens (jr.); Henri Mueh (jr.); Ian Patterson (jr.); Will Stone (sr.)
Other top athletes: Owen Beute (sr.); Jacob Thorpe (sr.); Carlos Torres (fr.)
Outlook: “We are senior-heavy this year with a few of them having played all 4 years. We will work hard and compete in every match,” Fuqua said.
Notes: The Coursers have three new additions to the team as a result of COVID-19 postponements.
Editor's Note: Teams not included did not submit a preview form before deadline.