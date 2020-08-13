Colorado Springs Metro League
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Rick Rienks, 4th season
Returning athletes: Alexander Cintron, sr.; Noah Keller, jr.; Andrew Merz, sr.
Other top athletes: Parker Shirola, fr.
Outlook: Rienks said he is excited to have his two top golfers, Merz and Keller, returning after qualifying for states the past two seasons.
Falcon Falcons
Coach: Tony Goodman, 2nd season
Returning athletes: Mason Black, jr.; Taylor Brown, sr.; Ethan Carter, so.; Reese Knox. so.; Brayden Larose, so.
Outlook: Goodman looks forward to the possibility of sending a team to the state tournament.
Notes: Reese Knox is the team’s top returner after placing 36th at the 4A state tournament as a freshman.
NEW COACH: Goodman takes the position as head boys’ golf coach with 19 years of coaching experience and a desire to mentor student athletes. He advises his athletes to lead by example and remember his favorite quote, “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Tom Carricato, 1st season
Returning athletes: Alex Baros, jr.; Alex Lund, jr.; Alex McCoy, sr.; Hayden Woelk, jr.
Outlook: Carricato said he can already see his team improve, “These kids are putting in a lot of effort and we are starting to see the results.”
Notes: Woelk has already claimed a tournament title this season, winning the Doherty Spartan Invitational. McCoy was the team’s top finisher at state last year in a tie for 16th.
Sand Creek Scorpions
Coach: Loren Lutz, 25th season
Returning athletes: Tyler Carter, jr.; Ethan St. Germain, so.; Laelon Harris, so.
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Brian Gustafson, 12th season
Returning athletes: Evan Cisneros, sr.; Matthew Lecky, sr.
Outlook: “Simply, we are excited to have the opportunity to play and compete!” Gustafson said. “Also, we’re excited about a slightly new-look CSML 4A league.”
Notes: Gustafson will coach a relatively young squad, led by senior Evan Cisneros who is a two-time state qualifier.
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: John Carricato, 20th season
Returning athletes: Ethan Amoneno, jr.; Colby Erdossy, sr.; Bryant Ford jr.; Campbell Grage, jr.; Brad Helton, sr.; Thomas Herholtz, so.; Connor Moberly, sr.; Kaden Ochsendorf, so.; Kale Parthen, so.; Carter Surofchek, so.
Other top athletes: Ian Kelly, fr.; Mitchell Lewis, jr.; Andrew Tanner, sr.
Outlook: Carricato said he is excited to compete in the newly restructured Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. “The new league brings a high level of competition,” Carricato said. “Pine Creek, Liberty, Fountain-Fort Carson and Rampart, as well as last year’s PPAC teams.”
Notes: Cheyenne Mountain had 31 athletes sign up for this year’s team and hopes their deep roster and intra-squad competition for the top varsity spots will help the Indians improve on its fifth-place team finish at the 4A state tournament last year.
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Mark Liggett, 9th season
Returning athletes Kaden Ford, sr.; Zach Mustard, so.; Charley Welch, sr.
Notes: Senior Kaden Ford is the reigning Gazette Preps boys’ golf Peak Performer of the Year following his second-place finish at the 2019 4A state tournament.
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: Matthew Sutter, 5th season
Returning athletes: Ethan Capehart, sr.; Rutger Dooghan, sr.; Ethan Lewis, sr.; Seth Pickens, jr.; Oakley Wykstra, jr.
Outlook: “We are excited for the opportunity to continue to teach life lessons through the game of golf,” Sutter said. “This season gives us a renewed perspective and our program is grateful to continue to grow.”
Rampart Rams
Coach: Scott Blatnick, 9th season
Returning athletes: Jordan Castonguay, so.; Jackson Flynn, sr.; Levi Perry, sr.
Outlook: "We are in a new league this year and there will be some really great teams and golfers,” Blatnick said. “We want to compete and grow the game.”
Tri-Peaks League
Manitou Springs Mustangs
Coach: Ken Vecchio, 18th season
Returning athletes: Thor Flett, sr.l Davis Mack, jr.; Caden Salladay, sr.
Outlook: “We have good kids who have been in the program for three or four years. They like golf and are fun to be around,” Vecchio said.
Notes: Vecchio said the team has five new additions coming over from either football or soccer due to COVID-19 postponements. “They are athletic kids who could help the team,” he said.
St. Mary’s Pirates
Coach: Joe Davis, 2nd season
Returning athletes: Luke Calvin, sr.; RJ Davis, sr.; Peter Stinar, sr.
Other top athletes: Dillon Barrett, so.; JP Clune, jr.; Danial Stinar, so.
Outlook: Davis hopes his team can win the Tri-Peaks league for the third straight season thanks in part to three seniors with extensive tournament experience. “We have high expectations for the coming year,” Davis said.
Notes: Stinar was the area’s top local finisher at the Class 3A state tournament, tying for seventh. Calvin tied for 32nd.
Editor’s Note: Teams not listed did not complete the preview form by deadline.