BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Colorado Springs Metro League
Cañon City Tigers
Coach: Marcy Epperson, 20th season
Returning athletes: Brettlee Gherna (sr.); Tyler Kearly (jr.); Nathan Pontious (jr.); Tyler Stewart (sr.)
Outlook: “I am excited to work with kids who are conditioning for their sport due to COVID-19,” Epperson said. “Many soccer players are participating in cross country, in order to stay in shape for the upcoming season. I'm glad they have our cross country program to accomplish this task.”
Notes: Epperson said she has about four athletes who have joined the cross country team in hopes of staying in shape for their traditional fall sport which has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Grant Stoughton, 4th season
Returning starters: Zinabu Engstrom (jr.); Miles Medina (sr.); Adam Schaubroeck (so.); Spencer Stepp (so)
Outlook: Stoughton said he is grateful and excited that the cross country season was approved, but remains cautious regarding COVID-19 concerns. “I hope people stay responsible and don't jeopardize all sports by being dismissive during this fall season,” he said.
Notes: While Stroughton is optimistic about his team’s chances among league competition and individual performances, he is extremely confident in one aspect: His team’s hairstyles. “Miles Medina and Zinabu Engstrom might have the best hair in the region,” he said.
Mitchell Marauders
Coach: Joshua Browning, 1st season
Returning athletes: Kai Holdridge
Other top athletes: Demetrius Biglow (sr.); Ricky Ortiz (sr.); Daniel Sebben (sr.)
Outlook: “This will be my first season as the Cross Country Coach at Mitchell and I look to bring the same passion and energy that I bring to the track and field program the last 6 years!” Holdridge said. “I am very excited to see the team grow and compete throughout the season as I know many of these student-athletes have been waiting since March 2020 to compete again.”
Notes: The cross country team has added at least five athletes from either the football or soccer teams as a result of COVID-19 postponements.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Robert Gilliam, 9th season
Returning athletes: Cisco Alvarez (sr.); Brandon Bayer (sr.); Joe Lange (jr.); Max Pearson (11); Scott Prieve (sr.)
Other top athletes: Kamden Hernandez (fr.)
Outlook: “A core group of boys return from a team that finished seventh last year at the 5A state meet. They are led by Scott Prieve, who made the podium with a 9th place finish. The experience and leadership of this team looks to remain competitive by building up younger runners in order for a return to state, this year as a 4A team,” Gilliam said.
Notes: Prieve and Alvarez are the two returning scorers from Palmer’s seventh-place team from 2019.
Widefield Gladiators
Coach: Erik Nelson, 17th season
Returning athletes: Asher Finch (sr.); Dylan Palmer (jr.); Kris Palmer (jr.); Brandon Williams (sr.)
Other top athletes: Kenton Morrison (fr.)
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: Stan Lambros, 31st season
Returning athletes: Jake Antonia (sr.); Cedar Collins (jr.); Knox Exton (jr.); Enzo Knapp (jr.); Erik LeRoux (jr.; 3rd at 2019 4A state championships); Austin Smith (jr.)
Other top athletes: Kaden Levings (so.)
Outlook: Lambros said he is excited to continue building the program. “They guys have been working incredibly hard in the off-season and get a chance to show it,” he said.
Notes: Cheyenne Mountain returns its top five finishers from last year’s team, which placed third at the 4A state championships. Le Roux returns after a third-place finish along with Huger (17th), Knapp (42nd) and Collins (44) and Smith (50). Based on last year’s 4A team results, it appears Cheyenne Mountain will have the strongest team of returners in the classification.
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: Ben Montoya, 39th season
Returning athletes: Allen Demetri (jr.); Parker Goleman (so.); Kyle Jack (so.); Tyler Justiniani (so.); Truman Laurer (jr.); Shawn Lueteman (jr.); Alonso Ramirez (so.); Delacy Scott (sr.)
Outlook: “This year’s team is very young and inexperienced due to the large number of freshmen and sophomores who are signed-up to compete in cross country,” Montoya said.
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Jeremy Strom, 3rd season
Returning athletes: Colin Bervig (sr.); Oscar Goll (sr.); Caleb Mann (sr.); James Mulcahey (jr.); Aidan Prock (so.); Noah Schneiderman (so.); Benjamin Townsend (jr.)
Outlook: Strom said he is most excited his team has the opportunity to race, and second, “the opportunity to have a state championship for our boys that are trying to get into and run at the university level.”
Notes: The Lancers will return seven athletes from their ninth-place team finish at the Class 5A championships, including Mann, who placed seventh overall last season.
Palmer Ridge Bears
Coach: Matt Frost, 11th season
Returning athletes: Lance Anderson (jr.); Jake Bach (so.); Boone Blake (sr.); John Clawson (so.); Koy Cunningham (jr.); Thomas Fry (jr.); Sam Hall (jr.); Patrick Kenny (sr.); Nate Lee (sr.); Andre Lemaire (jr.); Markus Nay (jr.); Karson Parrish (jr.); TJ Saglembeni (jr.); Colby Schultz (jr.); Zack Shipman (jr.); Jayden Throgmorton (jr.); J Riley Pettegrew (so.); Simon Pleasant (so.); Cole Wickert (so.)
Other top athletes: Lucas Bossinger (fr.)
Outlook: “Our varsity core is young; with the exception of Nate Lee, our entire prospective varsity group is made up of juniors and sophomores, and when you throw in Lucas Bossinger, we have a chance to be pretty solid this year and beyond,” Frost said.
Notes: Palmer Ridge is coming off a fifth-place finish at last year’s 4A state meet, but will need to replace their top-two scorers. Colby Schultz and Lancer Anderson placed 39th and 40th last year, respectively and Jake Bach placed 57th as a freshman.
Rampart Rams
Coach: Robert Young, 9th season
Returning athletes: Ben Conlin (sr.); Noah Gandley (sr.); Sean Park (jr.); Will Parsons (sr.); Leo Pizzimenti (sr.); Daniel Stevens (jr.); Gabe Williams (sr.)
Outlook: “We are one of only two 5A teams in the state returning two that have already run under 16 minutes,” Young said. “It'll be fun having that 1-2 punch at the front of races. I think Ben Conlin should be in a position to compete for the individual state title, and Noah (Grandley) may be as well.”
Notes: Conlin placed 19th last year at the 5A state meet followed by Grandley in 48th.
Vista Ridge Wolves
Coach: Lindsay Mock, 10th season
Returning athletes: Adam Carter (so.); Kevin Kurys (so.); Thomas LeVake (jr.); Collin Moore (jr.); Maddux Munoz (jr.)
Outlook: “We still have a really young team, so I am looking forward to seeing how much they can improve upon last season’s performances,” Mock said.
Black Forest League
Thomas MacLaren Highlanders
Coach: Ingrid Hibbitts (assistant), 2nd season
Returning athletes: Jonathan Brow (jr.); Time Kewley (jr.); Ransom Watts (so.); Jay Wood (so.)
Outlook: Hibbitts said the team has been training together throughout the summer and cannot wait to compete in their first race.
Tri-Peaks League
Banning Lewis Ranch Stallions
Coach: Gary Kurtz, 2nd season
Returning athletes: Estrada-Tsosie Ewan (so.); Antonio Falcon (jr.); Gage Masoncup (sr.); Bransen Mihalko (so.); Jameson Pellem (so.); Gabriel Pena (so.); Jonathan Wiggins (jr.)
Other top athletes: Paul Leeder (fr.)
Outlook: “I am most excited about bringing everybody back together for another season,” Kurtz said. "They all did a very good job at keeping each other accountable during this pandemic, and continue training on their own while respecting social distancing/sanitary guidelines set by our state. The boys especially, have been very good role models and mentors for our newcomers that have joined the team, and have made them feel very included and happy to be a part of our team.”
Notes: 2020 will mark the Stallions’ first season as an official CHSAA-sanctioned athletic department, giving its athletes the opportunity to compete in a league, regional or state championships for the first time.
Manitou Springs Mustangs
Coach: Anna Mack, 4th season
Returning athletes: Henry Ilyasova (jr.); Kian O’Boyle (jr.); Michael Parker (sr.); Payton Reed (sr.)
Other top athletes: Connor Cassidy (fr.); Cody Kelley (fr.)
Outlook: “We have two incoming freshmen who will immediately add value to the top three varsity boys,” Mack said. “They've been running really well together so it will be great to see how they race.”
Vanguard Coursers
Coach: Leroy Neal, 38th season
Returning athletes: Matthew Campos (so.); Calvin DeJong (so.); Jackson Neal (so.); Tyler Nelson (sr.); Asher Stone (jr.)
Outlook: Neal has high expectations for sophomore Campos, who he said “should place in the top five of the state meet.”
Editor's Note: Teams not listed did not complete preview form before deadline.