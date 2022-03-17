BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 17, Palmer 2
At Air Academy: It was snowy and cold in Colorado on Thursday, but that didn’t stop the Kadets from scoring.
Air Academy (3-0) remains undefeated on the young season. The Kadets are outscoring opponents 53-14 in their three games. Erie will visit Air Academy on March 29 to try to give the Kadets their first loss.
The Terrors (0-3) are still searching for their first win of the season. Palmer is having trouble finding the back of the net. The Terrors are being outscored 54-6 in their three losses.
Palmer will take on Rangeview for a double-header on March 28.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Harrison 2, Atlas Prep 1
At Harrison: The Panthers scored two unanswered goals in the second half to win their non-conference game.
Jiselle Aldrete and Tyara Vazquez took care of business for Harrison. The duo each scored a goal and picked up two assists. Lelani Cejudo Hernandez also had an assist. Naomi Wilhoit allowed one goal and picked up six saves.
The Panthers improve to 2-1 on the season. The Gryphons are now 1-1 and are outscoring opponents 10-2.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 118, Widefield/Mesa Ridge 58
At Widefield: Pine Creek came away with a win 10 out of 12 events Thursday night.
Sam Wright and Garret Bristol put Widefield on the board. Wright won the 1-meter diving with a final score of 156.90. Bristol won the 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:15:26.
Ashton Michael won two events, 50-yard freestyle, and 100-yard butterfly, for Pine Creek. Adam Holloman won the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.