5A
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: Rob Lucas, first season
Last year: Jordan Johnson finished 81st at the 5A state tournament.
Returning athletes: Jessica Carkin, jr.; Jordan Johnson, sr.; Kaelyn Kramer, jr.; Kaitlyne Kreig, so.; Jacqueline Leahmon, sr.; Trinity Leahmon, sr.; Teandra Omans, sr.
Outlook: Lucas said he anticipates having at least two state qualifiers this season with Johnson expected to repeat and Omans, who Lucas said was one bad hole away from qualifying for state a season ago. Lucas also anticipates the Trojans to have a strong finish in the 5A Colorado Springs Metro League.
Notes: Along with playing golf, Omans is also a standout basketball player for F-FC. She helped the Trojans reach this year’s state tournament where F-FC fell in the first round after an overtime thriller against Fairview.
Jacqueline and Trinity Leahmon are twins who Lucas expects to have an impact on the varsity squad this season.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Christopher Rego, third season
Returning athletes: Sarah Abercrombie, so.; Lily Bauer, jr.; Charlotte Cliatt, sr.
Outlook: A season ago the Terrors won their first tournament in the program’s history and this year Palmer returns all five players from last year’s squad including one senior, three juniors and one sophomore. “The team is getting better every year,” Rego said in a preseason questionnaire. “We are hopeful that this year we can qualify more players and improve on personal bests and consistency of our scores.”
Pine Creek Eagles
Coach: Janean Jubic, second season
Last year: A season ago the Eagles sent two players to the 4A state tournament. Elizabeth Pendleton tied for 34th and Allison Palmer tied for 40th.
Returning athletes: Alyssa Adkins, jr.
Other top athletes: Suzie Carlson, fr.; Sydney Malone, so.; Rebecca Minton, so.; Ahna Stuck, so.
Outlook: The Eagles lost their only two golfers who qualified for state last season, but Jubic is looking forward to working with her young team. “We have a very young group with a chance to grow and develop into a good golf team,” Jubic said. “I’m excited to watch them over the next few years!”
Notes: Jubic is also the girls’ basketball coach for Pine Creek.
Rampart Rams
Coach: Jen Morris, second season
Last year: Qualified two players for state: Alex Hill, who tied for 46th, and Lily Noteboom who placed 80th.
Returning athletes: Mara Danner, so.; Abbie Flynn, sr.; Julia Garcia, sr.; Bekah Gilman, sr.; Alex Hill, sr.; Annine Sanders, so.; Amelia Temby, so.; Courtney Thompson, jr.
Other top athletes: Madison Brown, fr.; Emma Gilman, so.; Olivia Gilman, fr.; Grace Konz, fr.
Outlook: Morris said she is excited about growing the team this year and adding depth while still pushing the top athletes. Senior Abbie Flynn returns this season as a manager as she recovers from surgery due to a skiing accident this winter, Morris said.
Notes: Morris’ father, John Laxson, returns this year as an assistant. Morris said her brother, Todd Laxson, who is an assistant women’s golf coach at UCCS, will also lend a hand throughout the season. Three Gilman sisters, Bekah, Emma and Olivia, will all participate on the varsity roster.
Vista Ridge Wolves
Coach: Devin Allen, third season
Last year: Keagan Wederski placed 57th at the 4A state tournament
Returning athletes: Keagan Wederski, sr.
Other top athletes: Hailey Arthur, so.; Niccole Bergland, jr.; Bryanna Robinson, jr.
Outlook: Allen said that with 13 girls interested in golf this season, it is “by far” the most who have tried out at Vista Ridge. The Wolves will make the move to 5A this season for the first time, which Allen said will provide great challenges for the team.
4A
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Jim Cole, fourth season
Last year: A season ago the Kadets finished tied for fifth at the 4A state tournament. Isabell Deak tied for seventh, Maddie Mossman tied for 37th, Paige Langum finished 55th and Taylor Martinez placed 63rd.
Returning athletes: Megan Cubero, jr.; Madi Janes, sr.
Outlook: The Kadets will start with a young team this year after losing their four top golfers from a season ago. The young talent is something that excites Cole. “I am looking forward to getting out on the golf course and seeing their growth from the beginning of the season to the end,” Cole said.
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: John Carricato, fourth season
Last year: Maxine Choi won the 4A state golf title to help Cheyenne Mountain to a 10th-place finish. Milan Katalin tied for 52nd at state, Grace Samuelson placed 81st and Sarah McLean 84th.
Returning athletes: Katie Dalsaso, sr.; Milan Katalin, so.; Karris Kelbel, so.; Sarah McLean, sr.; Kaylee Moon, so.; Grace Samuelson, sr.
Outlook: Cheyenne Mountain lost its top golfer in Maxine Choi, but Carricato said his team is a “great blend of veteran and young talent.” Katalin, Samuelson and McLean return as last year’s state qualifiers.
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Kelly Hodge, fifth season
Last year: Tied for fifth at the 4A state tournament. Kate Griffin tied for 19th, Madi Eurich placed 33rd, Anika Hagen finished 48th and Hannah Burgess 56th.
Returning athletes: Hannah Burgess, sr.; Kate Griffin, jr.; Anika Hagen, sr.
Outlook: Burgess, Griffin and Hagen all return as state qualifiers and Hodge said she is excited about the prospect of those three qualifying for state again. She also hopes to have a fourth golfer step up so that the Cougars could field a team at the state tournament.
Notes: Burgess and Griffin are both two-sport varsity athletes in the spring. Burgess is a captain on the soccer team and Griffin plays tennis for Colorado Springs School. Griffin was selected to The Gazette Preps 2018 Girls’ Golf All-Stars first team a season ago and was also the Colorado Springs Metro League champion.
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Mark Liggett, seventh season
Last year: Christina Cheng finished tied for 29th at the 4A state tournament in her freshman season.
Returning athletes: Katie Baker, so.; Amelia Brost, so.; Christina Cheng, so.; Gillian Hoffman, sr.; Gabriel Morton, so.; Brooke Pasvogel, sr.; Jessica Shaub, so.
Outlook: Liggett said he is excited about the returning players this season.
Notes: Cheng was selected to The Gazette Preps 2018 Girls’ Golf All-Stars second team after her performance at state.
Falcon Falcons
Coach: Bobby Striebel, first season
Last year: The Falcons sent two players to the 4A state tournament. MacKenzie Rodgers placed 76th and Jaslyn Williams finished 77th.
Returning athletes: Emy Fothergill, so.; Kassie Goff, sr.; Hannah Goodwin, jr.; Katie Greenberg, so.; Amanda Hoelting, so.; Lakin Hopkins, so.; Brecken Nordeman, jr.; MacKenzie Rodgers, jr.; Regan Smith, sr.; Alizeya Warszawski, so.
Other top athletes: Tiffany Backeberg, fr.
Outlook: Rodgers is the lone state qualifier to return this season. Striebel said he is looking forward to working with the team, “and seeing them progress in their individual games.”
Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Coach: Monte Fetters, sixth season
Last year: Did not qualify a team or players for the state tournament.
Returning athletes: Caitlyn Agurkis, sr.; Annabell Flores, so.; Layne Reed, sr.
Other top athletes: Sarah Bentley, fr.
Outlook: Fetter said that this will be the most talented team in recent memory for the Grizzlies.
Mitchell Marauders
Coach: Steve McGovern, second season
Last year: Did not field a team at varsity level.
Returning athletes: Miranda Baumgarten, jr.
Outlook: McGovern said Mitchell is building its program again after the lack of participation for the last several years. Last season the Marauders participated at the junior varsity level, and this season Baumgarten will participate in varsity events.
Sand Creek Scorpions
Coach: Nathan Wood, first season
Last year: Did not qualify a team or players for the state tournament
Returning athletes: Kalli Adsit, so.; Savannah Brown, sr.
Outlook: Wood said he is excited about teaching the girls to love the game of golf.
3A
Colorado Springs Christian Lions
Coach: Michael Kuyper, third season
Last year: Leanne Telle tied for 39th and Grace Heisler placed 81st at the 3A state tournament.
Returning athletes: Leanne Telle, so.
Outlook: Kuyper said he is excited about the chance to take the girls to the state tournament for the second consecutive season.
Notes: Last season marked the first time the girls’ program qualified players for state in the program’s history.
Manitou Springs Mustangs
Coach: Ken Vecchio, 16th season
Last year: Did not qualify a team or players for the state tournament.
Returning athletes: Seven athletes return from last season, including senior Chloe Unruh.
Outlook: The Mustangs will have just one senior, Unruh, on the team this season. Unruh has played all four years of high school and is the most experienced on the team, according to Vecchio, but all the other girls played last season and bring some experience. “They are athletic girls who have the potential to improve quite a bit,” Vecchio said.
The Classical Academy Titans
Coach: Bob Gravelle, eighth season
Last year: The Titans placed a program-best seventh at the 3A state tournament. Kenzie Fontana finished 18th, Anna Connell finished tied for 42nd and Jules DeLeon tied for 66th.
Returning athletes: Jules DeLeon, sr.; Addy Dorny, sr.; Kenzie Fontana, sr.; Mariah Maughan, sr.; Fionna O’Halloran, so.
Other top athletes: Tori DeLeon, so.; Maddie Fontana, fr.
Outlook: “We only lost one player from last year,” Gravelle said. “We have a veteran team with the primary goal of sending a full team of (four) to the state tournament in Vail.”
Notes: Kenzie Fontana and her younger sister, Maddie, both play lacrosse for Rampart. Kenzie was selected to The Gazette Preps 2018 Girls’ Golf All-Stars first team after her performance at state last year.
Note: Teams not listed did not report.
KATIE O’KEEFE, The Gazette