Five Pikes Peak area high school football teams are still in the hunt for a state championship. They all play today at 1 p.m. You can follow the action here with game details, a live scoreboard and play-by-play Twitter updates below:
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
- No. 1 Pine Creek (10-1) vs No. 9 Skyline (8-3)
Saturday at 1 p.m. at Everly-Montgomery Field. The winner will move on to play either No. 5 Ponderosa or No. 13 Chatfield in the 4A semifinals.
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
- No. 5 Harrison (11-0) at No. 4 Palmer Ridge (9-2)
Saturday at 1 p.m. at Don Breese Stadium. The winner will play either No. 1 Palisade or No. 9 Mead in the semifinals.
- No. 7 Discovery Canyon (9-2) vs. No. 2 Pueblo East (9-2)
Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dutch Clark Stadium. The winner will take on either No. 3 Erie or No. 3 Green Mountain in the 3A semifinals.
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
- No. 4 Colorado Springs Christian (10-1) at No. 1 Limon (11-0)
Saturday at 1 p.m. at Limon High School. The winner will play either No. 3 Strasburg or No. 7 Centauri in the 1A state championship next week.
Here's more of what you expect from Saturday's match ups:
LIVE scores and Twitter updates here: