Harrison Quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III, right, stiff-arms Palmer Ridge's Donavon Carroll in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
The Harrison Panthers defeated the Holy Family Tigers 34-28 in the first round of the 2018 CHSAA 3A State Football Playoffs on Friday, November 9, 2018 at Harrison High School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
The Discovery Canyon Thunder (34) host the Frederick Warriors (31) in a neutral playoff football game Saturday November 10, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Harrison wide receiver Seth Fuller is brought down by Palmer Ridge cornerback Anthony "Duece" Roberson II 7 in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison running back Devon Washington, left, has an incomplete pass against Palmer Ridge's Donavon Carroll in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III hands the ball off to teammate running back Aumiere Shedrick against the Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge defensive tackle and captain Jacob Dillon flexes and smiles after the defense held the Harrison Panthers without a gain Saturday during the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium in Monument.
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III tries to break free against Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison linebacker Romeo Wells tries to tackle Palmer Ridge running back Josiah Castro in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge's Anthony "Duece" Roberson II tries to clear Harrison defensive back Kahli Dotison in a touchdown attempt in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans, center, looks for an open teammate against the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III looks for an open player against the Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
The Palmer Ridge defense takes down Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison's Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III kicks the ball down field against the Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge's Charles Deeds kicks the ball away against the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III runs with the ball against the Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison wide receiver Seth Fuller catches the ball for a touchdown against the Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III reacts after being shoved to the ground in the third quarter against Palmer Ridge in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. The play resulted penalty against Palmer Ridge and a first down. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans runs the ball for extra yards against the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison Quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III receives the snap against the Palmer Ridge Bears in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge's Anthony "Duece" Roberson II, right, avoids the tackle from Harrison's defensive back Al Ashford as he completes the touchdown in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez III, right, avoids the tackle from Palmer Ridge's Donavon Carroll in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge Quarterback Ty Evans runs the ball for extra yards against the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
PHOTOS: 3A Football Quarterfinals Palmer Ridge v. Harrison
The Palmer Ridge Bears took on Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14 to advance to the semifinals against Palisade.
Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans runs the ball in for a touchdown Saturday against the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium in Monument. Palmer Ridge won 51-14.
photos by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette
The Palmer Ridge Bears took on the Harrison Panthers in the CHSAA 3A Football quarterfinals at Don Breese Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 in Monument. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
