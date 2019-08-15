Valor Christian at Pine Creek, Sept. 19, 6 p.m.

There are few games on the prep football schedule that excite as much as this contest between Pine Creek and Valor Christian. This battle of the Eagles features two of the most dominant forces in the state of Colorado. The stars will be out Sept. 19 and perhaps none bigger than Valor’s coach former Denver Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s son, Luke, will be at quarterback for Valor. For Pine Creek, star running back David Moore III will be pounding the rock and Wisconsin commit Max Lofy led the team in yards and touchdowns a season ago.

Sand Creek at Palmer Ridge, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

Week 3 marks Palmer Ridge’s first home game and an opportunity to see how the Bears are managing life after Ty Evans, the former starting quarterback and Gazette Preps Athlete of the Year who attends NC State. The team could lean on senior running back Raef Ruel as the Bears move to a new quarterback. Ruel rushed for 1,301 yards and 20 scores last season.

Pine Creek vs. Palmer Ridge Oct. 5, 1 p.m.

Palmer Ridge went into the 2018 season not having felt the sting of defeat since 2016. The defending 3A state champs opened in an interclass matchup with 4A Pine Creek. The Eagles won by two scores and held the Bears without a point for the first half. The Bears responded by beating Canon City 70-35 the following week but this year’s rematch offers the Bears a real shot at getting even.

Discovery Canyon at Lewis-Palmer Oct. 26, 1 p.m.

The Discovery Canyon Thunder began the season 7-0 in 2018 before falling three points shy of Lewis-Palmer. Discovery Canyon won a pair of games before bowing of the state playoffs in the second round. With an 8-2 regular-season record last season, it will be interesting to see how coach Shawn Mitchell and the Thunder build on a great season with in-league opponents Lewis-Palmer and two-time defending state champion Palmer Ridge looming.

Mead at Lewis-Palmer Aug. 30, 7 p.m.

The Rangers have opened their season with Mead since 2016. After winning the first contest, they’ve since dropped two in a row. The Mavericks are no cakewalk, they have won their league two years running and made it to the second round of the playoffs both seasons. It’s an opportunity for Lewis-Palmer to score a big win over a worthy opponent.

Air Academy at Falcon Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

One of the better contests last season was Falcon at Air Academy. The Kadets were up 14-13 and the Falcons were on the goal line with 27 seconds left . Air Academy forced a fumble on third down and won the game. Falcon will seek a different outcome when it hosts the Kadets early in the season.

Cheyenne Mountain at Coronado, Sept. 2, 2 p.m.

Nothing like a little football on Labor Day to really ring in the new season. Coronado hosts Cheyenne Mountain as the Cougars look to get over the 4-6 mark they have reached each of the past two seasons. This marks the second year for Coronado coach Kevin Moore and a bit of stability for the team. The school went through a bit of a coaching carousel with three coaches for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Indians finished last season 2-8 after a 5-5 record in 2017. Part of the drop-off can be attributed to Cheyenne Mountain lacking the run game it had two years ago. In 2017 the Indians had more than 1,300 rushing yards. Last season the team didn’t reach 900 collective yards.

Harrison at Falcon Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Got to give some love to the Harrison Panthers, who went undefeated throughout the regular season last year. The Panthers lost a lot of their offensive firepower to graduation . It’ll be interesting to see if Harrison can continue to dominate the 3A Southern League without quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez, who threw for more than 2,300 yards last season with 18 passing touchdowns. Westbrook-Sanchez was the team’s second-leading rusher with 817 yards and 19 scores. Aumiere Shedrick, the team’s starting back who ran for 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns, also graduated.

Widefield at Mesa Ridge Sept. 28, 1 p.m.

A classic rivalry between District 3 schools. Coach Shane Zimmerman takes over the reins at Widefield following Nic Olney’s departure in January. The Gladiators were 2-8 last season after losing a ton of talent in their previous senior class. Widefield hasn’t beaten Mesa Ridge since 2014 and the Grizzlies, led by coach Rob Braaten, have been 5-5 the past two seasons.

Doherty at Fountain-Fort Carson Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Another storied rivalry in the Pikes Peak region features the two Class 5A schools in the area, Doherty and Fountain-Fort Carson. That won’t be the case next season as the Trojans are slated to move down to Class 4A based on proposed alignments. Dwight Hale stepped in the coaching role for Doherty after Jeff Krumlauf announced his resignation in February. On the other side, coach Jake Novotny enters his fourth year having improved his team’s record by one game in his two previous seasons. One question for the Trojans will be the health of star running back Q Jones who suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. Both teams finished 2018 at 5-6.