Former Gov. John Hickenlooper spent Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa, kissing babies, serving brews and testing the waters for a potential presidential run in 2020.
Only weeks after his term-limited governorship, the geologist and former brewpub owner met with more than 100 voters at Neil and Debra Salowitz’s home in West Des Moines before showing off his bartending skills and chatting up patrons at a nearby brewpub.
“Before I was a mayor and a governor, I was a brewer,” Hickenlooper tweeted. “I love the energy, passion, and creativity that goes into the craft, and visiting brewpubs is one of my favorite ways to get to know a place. ”
“Perfectly balanced — hops, malt — and the smoothness is divine!” Hickenlooper said after sipping a local brew, the Des Moines Register reported.
As one of the nation’s early caucus and primary states, Iowa is a favorite stop for presidential hopefuls.
The visit was a preview of how a Hickenlooper campaign might look, the newspaper noted, “heavy on retail charm and centered on a promise to bring together a divided electorate.”
Hickenlooper bragged about Colorado’s accomplishments, citing Medicaid expansion and “common sense” universal background checks on gun owners.
“I’m not screaming and yelling,” he said on KCCI TV. “I’m trying to get people together. I’m trying to find solutions to the problems that are facing everybody.”
But he also took jabs at President Donald Trump. “I was out of work for a couple years, and I can tell you, all those people that got left behind, that voted for Trump who were so pissed off when they lost their job as an auto worker or a steel worker.” he was quoted by the Register.
The Republican National Committee issued a statement Sunday, citing Hickenlooper’s pending state ethics investigation over his travel as governor.
The RNC called him an “out-of-touch Democrat mulling a presidential bid. ... Since he’s currently under investigation for private flights and gifts, the real question Iowans should ask Hickenlooper while he’s out of town is, did he fly commercial or private, and who paid for the ticket?”
Hickenlooper plans to visit more early primary and caucus states but hasn’t locked in travel dates, a campaign spokeswoman said.
Iowa voters apparently don’t know much about him, according to a December poll commissioned by the Register. It showed that 67 percent of likely Democratic caucus-goers surveyed didn’t know enough about Hickenlooper to have an opinion about him. He finished 13th best-known among the 19 potential candidates the poll ranked.
The poll of 455 people who said they likely will go to the 2020 party caucus was conducted Dec. 10-13 by Selzer & Co. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.6 percentage points.
Hickenlooper has been saying he’d like to wait until April or May to make up his mind about a 2020 run, but he expects to announce a decision by March.
“You can’t drag it out,” he said, “.... but you can’t go faster than what gets you the right outcomes.”
Mark Harden and Ernest Luning of Colorado Politics contributed to this story.