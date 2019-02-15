Sweet, shy little Tony (1404544) is looking for a brand new home of his own! Tony has been bounced around a lot in his life, and he would love a quiet, loving home to spend the rest of his days. Tony is a little nervous around bigger dogs, but he love to cuddle with YOU! Adoption is $100.
Handsome red devil looking for one last home for his retirement! 10-year-old Piper (1403415) has LOTS of experience being a good dog. He walks well on a leash and is very sweet and gentle. Seems fine with other dogs as well. Adoption is $75.
Are you still struggling to lose those couple extra holiday pounds? Well, Tabby (1403695) is ready to team up to meet your weight loss goals together! This pretty 16-pound baby is shy and sweet, and she enjoy gentle attention from her people. She can’t wait to meet you! Adoption is $35.
• ADOPTION FEES are $100 for cats and $200 for dogs unless otherwise noted. Fee includes voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance and a microchip (plus a one-year license for dogs).
• PHOTOS COURTESY of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Call 473-1741 or visit 610 Abbot Lane. Adoptions: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends; animal intakes and reclaims: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
• LAST WEEK all of last week’s pets have been adopted!
He might look like a tough ole tom cat, but 6-year-old George (1403733) has a heart of gold! With his old scars and beat up ears, George has obviously been living rough on the streets. But he wants to finish his days warm and safe on your couch!