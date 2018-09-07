Hey Mister (1382124). This 2-year-old playful lab mix loves the great outdoors with a true Colorado passion. He’ll help you sniff out the best trails if you agree to take him with you. Rain or shine, it’ll be a good time. Adoption fee is $250.
The Sky’s (1379189) the limit if you take this friendly feline fella home. Sky is a 5-year-old gray tiger shorthair and a social butterfly. He’s eager to make new pals of the human and whiskered variety. His adoption is FREE because he’s a staff pick.
She’s looking for her Cinderella (1380742) story…Can you help her write it? This 8-year-old Chihuahua had a ruff life on the street, so she’s a little timid at first. She’s looking for a loving family to help her learn to trust people again. Will you be her fairy godmother? Adoption fee is $100.
• ADOPTION FEES are $100 for cats and $200 for dogs unless otherwise noted. Fee includes voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance and a microchip (plus a one-year license for dogs).
• PHOTOS COURTESY of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Call 473-1741 or visit 610 Abbot Lane. Adoptions: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends; animal intakes and reclaims: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
• LAST WEEK’S featured dog Bernard, as well as featured cats Lillie and Dapple, were adopted. Featured dog Moose is still available!
If you’ll be my bodyguard, you can call me Al. Albert (1379508) is a 4-year-old black and white shorthair who came to the humane society as a stray. With a laid-back personality, Albert is looking to make your home is own. Come meet Albert today.