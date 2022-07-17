Photographers are never at a loss pointing their cameras at all those special things that make Colorado, Colorado.
For this year’s annual Quintessential Colorado photo contest, 751 photos were submitted of colorful wildflowers, mountain views, bighorn sheep, incredible skies and more.
Readers voted online for their faves, with the winning subject a familiar one for 60 years: “Herkimer the World’s Largest Beetle.” For more than 60 years, this replica of a Hercules beetle has guarded the entrance to May Museum, south of Colorado Springs. The museum, nicknamed the “Bug Museum” is famed for its collections of tropical insects.
Herkimer, who was aging, underwent a bit of a face-lift and some brightening up this year as his fiberglass was repaired and he was professionally painted. Showing him on his hillside against a storm cloud backdrop was the winning photographer, Diana Fruh, who can see Herkimer from her Golden Eagle Campground. Photography is a hobby “that I put time and effort into,” she said. She receives a $250 gift card from Mike’s Camera.
From the hundreds of photos, 20 were selected by the professionals at Mike’s Camera for $25 gift certificates and are featured in The Gazette and online on gazette.com, along with the grand prize winner.
The contest was sponsored by Mike’s Camera and The Denver Gazette.