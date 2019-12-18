The National Weather Service recently published an interactive map that shows the historical probability of a white Christmas at various spots around Colorado. Here’s a look at the historic probability of at least one inch of snow landing in Colorado towns on December 25. Keep scrolling for an extended forecast that’s specific to this year.
Find your hometown below:
Alamosa: 40%
Bailey: 91%
Buena Vista: 34%
Boulder: 47%
Cañon City: 30%
Castle Rock: 45%
Craig: 81%
Crested Butte: 99%
Colorado Springs: 21%
Cortez: 30%
Denver: 40%
Dillon: 90%
Dinosaur: 61%
Dolores: 65%
Durango (at Lemon Dam): 89%
Fraser: 98%
Fort Collins: 34%
Glenwood Springs area: 56%
Georgetown: 71%
Grand Junction: 27%
Greeley: 43%
Gunnison: 72%
Kremmling: 79%
La Junta: 21%
Lakewood: 41%
Limon: 36%
Monte Vista: 50%
Ouray: 93%
Telluride: 97%
Trinidad: 33%
Walden: 81%
As far as the actual chances go of snow landing THIS year in Colorado on December 25th, forecasters at OpenSnow are calling for snow to land in Colorado’s southern mountains sometime between December 23rd to 27th. The rest of the state is looking relatively dry during this same time frame.