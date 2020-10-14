FILE — In this Monday, Dec, 10, 2012 file photo, lyricist Herbert Kretzmer and his wife Sybil Sever attend the premiere for “Les Miserables” at the Ziegfeld Theatre, in New York. Kretzmer, the journalist and lyricist best known for his English-language adaptation of the musical Les Misérables, has died. He was 95. His family confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 that Kretzmer had died of advanced effects of Parkinson’s disease at his home in London with his Sybil by his side. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)