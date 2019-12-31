NEW YORK • Fireworks, concerts, spiritual services and political addresses abounded to mark the transition to 2019 as revelers around the globe bid farewell Monday to a year filled with challenges to many of the world’s most basic institutions, including political, trade and religious ones.
A look at how people around the world are ushering in 2019:
Rio de Janeiro
More than 2 million people celebrated the new year on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.
A 14-minute fireworks display ushered Brazil into 2019 only hours before far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro will be sworn in as president.
London
Britons ushered in the new year with the familiar chimes of Big Ben, even though the world famous clock has been disconnected for more than a year because of a conservation project.
Parliament announced last week that the clock’s massive bell would sound to mark the new year with the help of a specially built electric mechanism to power the hammer, which weighs about 440 pounds. The clock mechanism, which has kept time since 1859, has been dismantled as part of the renovation work.
Paris
Parisians and tourists gathered on the Champs-Elysees to celebrate New Year’s Eve under heavy security.
Berlin
Tens of thousands of people celebrated the start of 2019 at Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate.
The celebrations took place amid tight security, with about 1,300 officers deployed throughout the heart of the German capital.
Vatican City
Pope Francis has rounded out the most problematic year of his papacy by presiding over a vespers service and praying before the Vatican’s giant sand sculpture Nativity scene.
Australia
An estimated million people crowded Sydney Harbor as Australia’s largest city rang in the new year with a spectacular, soul-tinged fireworks celebration.
South Korea
After an eventful year that saw three inter-Korean summits and the easing of tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program, South Koreans entered 2019 with hopes that the hard-won detente will expand into a stable peace.
New York
Snoop Dogg, Sting and Christina Aguilera will welcome 2019 in a packed Times Square along with revelers from around the world who come to see the traditional crystal ball drop. A drenching rain hasn’t stopped crowds from packing the area..
Las Vegas
No place does flashy like Las Vegas. It will ring in 2019 with fireworks and superstar performances from Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Gwen Stefani and others.