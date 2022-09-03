Heche died without will
LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche died without a will, and her 20-year-old son has filed court papers to control her estate.
Homer Laffoon, Heche's son with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday requesting that he be allowed to administer his mother's estate.
The petition lists Homer Laffoon and 13-year-old Atlas Tupper, Heche's son with former partner James Tupper, as her only heirs.
The document says the value of Heche's estate is unknown. That is often the case on such initial filings, before anyone has the legal authority to assess the dead person's assets.
Homer Laffoon also filed a petition asking that someone be appointed to represent his brother's interests in court.
A representative of Heche declined comment on the filing.
Queen to skip Highland games
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II will skip the Braemar Gathering, a popular Highland Games event, as she struggles with issues getting around.
The 96-year-old monarch previously decided to formally appoint Britain’s new prime minister on Tuesday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she is vacationing, rather than return to London for the traditional ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
British media reported Friday that the decision was made for the comfort of the monarch, who has struggled with what the palace describes as “mobility issues’’ since last year.