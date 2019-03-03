Due to the snowstorm hitting the full Pikes Peak region today’s delivery of The Gazette has been impacted in most areas.
At this time, all zip codes in Colorado Springs, Monument, Glen Eagle, Fountain, Security and Widefield can expect deliveries to be completed by 8:30 a.m.
Black Forest, Peyton, Falcon, as well as Teller County can expect delivery by 10:00 a.m. although in some areas which are more difficult to your carrier will do their best to complete delivery as soon as roads and streets allow them to do so safely.
Also, please be sure to look around for your newspaper as it may have sunken into the snow and not be initially visible when you look out your door.
As always, all subscribers have full access to the E Edition, a digital replica of today’s print edition.
We appreciate your patience as our carriers complete delivery to today’s edition as safely as possible.