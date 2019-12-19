Bill Ebeltoft's life could be divided into three parts: before the Vietnam War, during the war and after the war.
That's how Paul, Bill's younger brother by three years, chose to approach his obituary -- which was published in The Dickinson Press, the local paper of Dickinson, North Dakota, where Paul and Bill grew up. Bill died Sunday. He was 73.
But, as Paul eloquently begins in the obituary, Bill first lost his life in Vietnam.
"Before Vietnam, Bill was a handsome man, who wore clothing well; a man with white, straight teeth that showed in his ready smile," Paul wrote. "A state champion trap shooter, a low handicap golfer, a 218-average bowler, a man of quick, earthy wit, with a fondness for children, old men, hunting, fast cars, and a cold Schlitz. He told jokes well."
