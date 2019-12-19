Vietnam AP Was There Tet Offensive

FILE - In this Feb. 1968, file photo, a unit of the 1st Battalion, 5th Regiment U.S. Marines, rests alongside a battered wall of Hue's imperial palace after a battle for the Citadel during the Tet Offensive. The Marines reported heavy casualties in street fighting in the ancient capital city of Vietnam. Early on the morning of Jan. 31, 1968, as Vietnamese celebrated the Lunar New Year, or Tet as it is known locally, Communist forces launched a wave of coordinated surprise attacks across South Vietnam. The campaign, one of the largest of the Vietnam War, led to intense fighting and heavy casualties in cities and towns across the South. (AP Photo/File)

 STR

Bill Ebeltoft's life could be divided into three parts: before the Vietnam War, during the war and after the war.

That's how Paul, Bill's younger brother by three years, chose to approach his obituary -- which was published in The Dickinson Press, the local paper of Dickinson, North Dakota, where Paul and Bill grew up. Bill died Sunday. He was 73.

But, as Paul eloquently begins in the obituary, Bill first lost his life in Vietnam.

"Before Vietnam, Bill was a handsome man, who wore clothing well; a man with white, straight teeth that showed in his ready smile," Paul wrote. "A state champion trap shooter, a low handicap golfer, a 218-average bowler, a man of quick, earthy wit, with a fondness for children, old men, hunting, fast cars, and a cold Schlitz. He told jokes well."

From here, Paul takes the reader on a journey. Read more at cnn.com.

Tags

Load comments