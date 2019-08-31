Mental health 04.JPG
Connie Hass looks out at her husband Tony from their front porch on Aug. 1. When a lingering drought intensified from about 2010 to 2014 Tony Hass felt the pressure. He had to liquidate his ranch near Piñon Canyon. He said it wasn't easy but he got by with the support of his faith and his wife. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette

San Luis Valley Crisis Line

https://www.slvbhg.com/modules/views/services/services2.0.php

Offered by the San Luis Valley Behavioral Group, support is available 24 hours a day at 719-589-3671. There also are walk-in offices at 8745 County Road 9 South in Alamosa Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with addiction recovery services from Tuesday through Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m. A walk-in clinic at West 9th Avenue and Dahlia Street in Antonito is open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Let's Talk

https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/agmain/ag-financial-crisis

Outreach to farmers, ranchers and rural residents is a collaboration of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado Farm Bureau, Colorado State University Extension, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union and the Colorado Department of Human Services, through the Colorado Crisis Services reached at 844‐493‐TALK (8255); or by texting TALK to 38255. Services are free and confidential.

Southeast Health Group

https://www.southeasthealthgroup.org/

Serving Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero and Powers counties, the agency provides an array of mental health, substance abuse, peer support along with a local crisis line available 24/7 at 800-511-5446.

Colorado Politics senior political reporter

Joey Bunch is the senior correspondent and deputy managing editor of Colorado Politics. His 32-year career includes the last 16 in Colorado. He was part of the Denver Post team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 and he is a two-time finalist.

