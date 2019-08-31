San Luis Valley Crisis Line
Offered by the San Luis Valley Behavioral Group, support is available 24 hours a day at 719-589-3671. There also are walk-in offices at 8745 County Road 9 South in Alamosa Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with addiction recovery services from Tuesday through Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m. A walk-in clinic at West 9th Avenue and Dahlia Street in Antonito is open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Let's Talk
Outreach to farmers, ranchers and rural residents is a collaboration of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado Farm Bureau, Colorado State University Extension, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union and the Colorado Department of Human Services, through the Colorado Crisis Services reached at 844‐493‐TALK (8255); or by texting TALK to 38255. Services are free and confidential.
Southeast Health Group
Serving Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero and Powers counties, the agency provides an array of mental health, substance abuse, peer support along with a local crisis line available 24/7 at 800-511-5446.