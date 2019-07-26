Residents in Pueblo County need to be aware of a health alert issued on Thursday.
Pueblo County Public Health Officials confirmed mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in Pueblo. These are the first mosquito to test positive in Colorado in 2019. The public is urged to protect themselves from mosquitoes. The recent rainfall and high temperatures resulted in an increased number of mosquitoes, according to county officials.
“It is important individuals take precautions to avoid mosquitoes and protect themselves from West Nile virus. Mosquitoes collected in Pueblo have tested positive for West Nile virus. Mosquitoes throughout Pueblo have West Nile virus and this is a risk to people, “said Chad Wolgram program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Wolgram added, “So far, no human cases have been confirmed in Pueblo this year.”
After West Nile virus enters the body from a mosquito bite, symptoms may develop in two to 14 days. West Nile virus can affect any age group, health officials say.