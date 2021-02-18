Healthcare agencies across El Paso County are teaming up to offer thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations in pop-up clinics Friday and Saturday.
El Paso County Public Health with Servicios de la Raza, Peak Vista Community Health Centers, and UCHealth are offering free immunizations in an effort to make vaccine access more equitable, according to a news release from the agencies.
“The goal is to meet diverse communities where they are and increase access to the vaccine by reducing barriers such as language, transportation, technology and accessibility,” El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said.
Call-in appointments are still available at the Servicios de la Raza clinic, which will be held at El Paso County Public Health South. The clinic, which will run Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., plans to administer 1,000 doses, with a focus on serving people of color who are 65 years of age or older, the release state3d.
Bilingual staff and translators -- including American Sign Language interpreters -- will be available at the event.
Interested residents may schedule an appointment between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (719) 374-8313.
UCHealth will give an additional 1,000 doses at its appointment-only vaccination event, which will run Saturday from 8 a.m., to 4 p.m. at the YMCA at 2190 Jet Wing Drive. To sign up, visit www.uchealth.org/covidvaccine or call (720) 462-2255. Spanish speakers can call (844) 945-2508.
Anyone 70 or older who has signed up through UCHealth but has not received a vaccine is encouraged to call the hotline.
Peak Vista Community Health Centers will reach out to “communities of color” by offering vaccines at their location at 1815 Jet Wing Drive. The clinic is scheduled to run Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An appointment is needed for vaccination, but ID is not required, the release noted.
People who need a ride to the clinic can call Silver Key Senior Services at (719) 884-2300.
“We know there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to getting Coloradans vaccinated, and that’s why it’s important we bring clinics to our communities and make access to the vaccine as easy as possible for everyone,” said Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer of UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.