Ahead of summer, we have a warning for everyone about sun exposure here in Colorado: We are hearing from a local dermatologist about a recent study that found higher cancer rates among military pilots and ground crews.

A recent study by the Pentagon looked at 900,000 pilots and crewmembers who were in the military between 1992 and 2017. The study found aircrew members had nearly a 90% rate of melanoma.

"What we found was that there was an 87% higher rate of melanoma among these members. This is really scary, because melanoma is potentially life-threatening,” said Dr. Vinh Chung, dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon with Vanguard Skin Specialists.

"In my practice here, we see a lot of construction workers, a lot of policemen, we see a lot of pilots, as well. So the fact that this study shows that the pilots, the aircrew members have high rates of skin cancer, is not surprising at all.

"Here in Colorado, just in the general population, we see a higher rate of skin cancer, because we have 300-plus days of sun every year. We're also 1 mile above sea level, so we're 1 mile closer to the sun," Chung said. "We also have a population that enjoys the outdoors, we like to go outside, to fish, bike, hike, camp, and we also have a lot of retired community here. So, all of those factors combined give us one of the higher rates of skin cancers across America.”

Chung said ultraviolet rays "can go through the windshield, can go through glass. When you think about it, it's similar to a fire that's in front of you — if you step 1 foot closer to the fire, you can really feel the heat that's there. So, for us, when you're 1 mile closer above sea level here, we get that much more exposure. For pilots that are 30,000 feet and higher, they get that much more exposure to UV."

You can take steps to protect yourself from sun exposure. Shield yourself from UV rays, wear sunscreen, wear protective clothing, watch for any spots that are changing, and get a regular skin check.

Also this week, I want to warn you to watch out for fake auto-warranty scams. I'm sure you have received a call or letter in the mail about this one — I know I have. They claim you need to renew your warranty on your car.

If you have a question about your warranty, contact your dealership directly. Our Call for Action team has been hearing from several of you about this. Just keep in mind, if you get a call or letter in the mail, don’t give out any personal information, like your Social Security number, credit card or driver’s license.

Scammers may imply that they work for a well-known company or use a similar name to a trusted company. Don't fall for it. You can file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission about scam calls at FCC.gov. You can also report scams to the Federal Trade Commission at FTC.gov.

Finally, you may want to mark your calendar for Family Law Day. The annual event is put on by the 4th Judicial District, the Justice Center, the El Paso County Bar Association and Colorado Legal Services. You can get free information about legal advice for going through a divorce, dealing with custody matters and other services.

The seventh annual Family Law Day in El Paso and Teller counties is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9 at the El Paso County Courthouse. You can pre-register and find out more information at JusticeCenterCOS.org.