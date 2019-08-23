DENVER — State health officials in Colorado are reporting there is one confirmed case and three suspected cases of sudden and severe lung illness tied to vaping.
At least one person has been hospitalized. All the cases involve patients living in the Front Range area. The confirmed case is described only as a "young adult" while all the suspected cases are adult.
“This is a serious situation, and people who vape should be on high alert, as should medical providers treating patients who vape,” said Dr. Tista Ghosh, chief medical officer at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “Since the department has been actively notifying providers and hospitals of the symptoms, we expect we may get more reported cases.”
One case was reported on Aug. 20 and the other on Aug. 22. The Aug. 22 case has not been confirmed.
Symptoms of sudden and severe lung illness include:
-Shortness of breath or trouble breathing
-Chest pain
-Cough
-Fatigue
-Possible fever
Officials with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment ask people who vape and currently have a lung illness or may have had one in the past three months should contact their doctor or local health department.