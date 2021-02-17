More than 500 veterans will receive initial COVID-19 vaccinations during a two-day event in Colorado Springs this week.
The event, hosted by Veterans Affairs Eastern Colorado Health Care System, is slated to take place Friday and Saturday at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Clinic at 3141 Centennial Boulevard. An appointment is required to receive the vaccine.
In keeping with the CDC's priority guidelines, the VA is expanding into group 1c, with a primary focus on veterans 65 years of age or older. Primary and secondary care providers with the department’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) are also eligible for the vaccine.
“If a veteran is eligible for the vaccine, a qualified caregiver enrolled in PCAFC is eligible as well, regardless of age,” the release said.
Veterans who are front-line health care professionals or essential workers will also be eligible to get the shot. Essential workers are defined as “first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, childcare workers and education faculty (teachers and support staff),” according to the news release. Workers are required to show a valid work ID card.
Veterans falling under any of the above groups can make an appointment by calling (888) 336-8262. Those who don’t meet the criteria but would like to get vaccinated should register at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.