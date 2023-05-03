Students at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will no longer be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, the university announced in a news release Wednesday. The requirement will end on May 15 for all students, faculty and staff.

The university will continue providing COVID-related resources.

“The change is welcome news and offers the campus community a choice in their future COVID-19 vaccination decisions,” the release reads. “While the campus will remain vigilant in its efforts to keep the community safe, it is also important to bring back a sense of normalcy to the daily activities on campus.

The requirement issued across the University of Colorado system was UCCS’s last remaining pandemic restriction after mask mandates were lifted last spring, according to Assistant Vice Chancellor for Health and Wellness Stephanie Hanenberg. Its lifting comes less than a month after President Joe Biden signed a resolution to end the national state of emergency that has been in place for three years.

The decision was a direct response to the national emergency’s ending, Hanenberg said, but the university will continue to provide rapid antigen and PCR testing at the wellness center to those who request it.

“We just are hoping people stay mindful that COVID is still present. If somebody feels sick, don’t come to class or work so they’re not spreading it to others,” Hanenberg said.

UCCS joins Pikes Peak State College in leaving vaccination up to students and staff. Pike Peak State College never required vaccinations, according to a spokesperson, but the school was supportive of the safety measure and provided students with weekly vaccination clinics on campus.

A vaccine requirement remains in effect at Colorado College, where 89.7% of the school community has been vaccinated and boosted. Religious, medical and personal exemptions apply.