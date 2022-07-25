UCHealth Memorial Hospital was ranked the top medical center in Colorado Springs and fourth-best in the state of Colorado in U.S. News & World Report’s 33rd annual Best Hospitals rankings.
Three other UCHealth hospitals were ranked among the top five in the state, including University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, which was named the state’s best. Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland was ranked second in the state, and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins was ranked fifth.
Memorial Hospital’s top ranking in Colorado Springs makes it the highest-ranked hospital in southern Colorado, officials said.
“While the effects of the pandemic continue to impact hospitals across the country, these rankings are a testament to the dedication and perseverance of UCHealth’s dedicated staff and clinicians in providing the very best care for our patients,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “Quality, safety and an excellent experience for our patients are always UCHealth’s top priorities.”
The annual rankings are designed to help patients and their physicians choose the most suitable hospital for their individual needs. Evaluators looked at more than 4,500 medical centers in 15 specialties and 17 procedures.
Memorial Hospital was ranked “high performing” — in the top 10% of evaluated hospitals — in 10 procedures and conditions including lung cancer surgery and heart attack treatment. It is the only medical center in southern Colorado designated as both a Level I Trauma Center and a Comprehensive Stroke Center, hospital officials said.
“As more and more people choose UCHealth for their care, we are honored to be able to provide advanced treatments and excellent quality for our patients in Colorado Springs and throughout southern Colorado,” said Joel Yuhas, Memorial Hospital’s president and CEO.