UCHealth is limiting most patients to one visitor per day, according to a new rule the health care organization announced this week.
All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will be denied entry if they exhibit signs of the virus. All visitors will be required to wear a mask that covers the nose and chin, UCHealth said.
Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are waiting to be tested for COVID-19 cannot have visitors and no visitors under the age of 16 will be allowed, UCHealth said. Patients who are under the age of 18 may have two visitors per day who must be their parents or guardians.
Patients in clinic areas or who are having surgery may have one visitor or support person. That person must be of legal driving age if the patient is having a procedure, UCHealth said.
Exceptions may be made for end-of-life scenarios on a case-by-case basis.
Obstetrics patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed two visitors per day. Obstetrics patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed one support person for their full stay at the hospital, UCHealth said.