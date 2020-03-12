A University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student has met the criteria to be screened for the coronavirus and is awaiting results of the test, campus spokesman Jared Verner said Thursday.
The student, who has not been identified by age or grade, is self-isolating, he said.
Verner would not say whether the student lives in a dorm on campus or somewhere off campus.
UCCS notified the El Paso County Department of Public Health of the situation and received a test kit, he said.
The school expects to receive the results no later than Friday.
Established procedures for handling an infectious disease outbreak will be enacted, should the student test positive, Verner said.
Meanwhile, the campus of more than 12,000 students is winding down in anticipation of spring break. The last day of classes is March 20, and after the hiatus, teaching will be modified to online only and not in-person classes, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The campus will remain open, particularly the library, for students who may not be able to work remotely from home, Verner said.
Athletic teams are competing as scheduled for home events, but spectators are limited to immediate family members, he said. Teams also will travel for games, if hosting teams are continuing to play.