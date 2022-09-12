A new grief center could help fill a need for greater support in Colorado Springs as the community works through lasting losses, including those from accidents, overdoses and the pandemic.

Researchers from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs found support for such a center after surveying about 670 community members and about 140 professionals, they told the Colorado Springs City Council Monday. Their findings showed almost a third of people had never participated in any form of grief support, including talking with family and friends about it. It also found a vast majority — 85% — would use the services of a grief center.

"A grief center would not only fill a critical gap in services but it's one that people would actually want to engage in it," said Lisa Stone, a doctoral student at UCCS in clinical psychology.

The need for grief services has been heightened by COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to more than 2,100 deaths in the county, said Kathy Sparnins, founding director of Voices of Grief, a nonprofit that provides support services. The community also sees a high number of suicides, losing 176 people to suicide last year, El Paso County coroner data shows.

Accidental drug overdoses are on the rise as well, increasing 22% to 227 in 2021, with fentanyl accounting for 99 of those deaths, Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly told City Council. Deaths related to fentanyl have been doubling annually, but that pace could be slowing this year and Kelly expects to see 120 fentanyl deaths rather than close to 200. A slowing could show that prevention efforts are working, he said.

When left unaddressed, grief from all kinds of losses, including death, can affect people physically, mentally and socially, leading to other conditions such as depression and anxiety, and physical conditions like heart disease, Sparnins said.

"A broken heart needs community and support," she said.

Help for those facing grief can be scattered and narrow in focus. While churches meet a portion of the need, they don't appeal to everyone, she said.

"Some folks are mad at God, so sometimes it's really hard for them to walk into a church," she said.

The grief support groups that her nonprofit offers have seen rapid growth in demand and she hopes they can help relieve some of the pressure for one-on-one counseling in the community, she said.

She is in the fundraising stage for the grief center that her nonprofit would run. She expects it could take three years to set up a location that could offer drop-in services, continuing education around grief for professionals and support groups for services around different kinds of loss, in addition to death, such as a firing or divorce. Some groups could serve particular age groups as well, such as teenagers and children.

It can help those facing and treating grief to understand it is not a disease that needs to be conquered and healing does not happen on a linear timeline, she said.

The survey found professionals working closely with those grieving— such as mental health professionals, funeral directors, faith leaders and teachers — are enthusiastic about the possibility, with 40% expressing interest in working with the center or volunteering there, said Rachel Weiskittle, a UCCS assistant professor of psychology.

As part of launching its educational efforts, Voices of Grief is hosting two free events featuring Dr. Alan Wolfelt, a nationally known author and grief counselor, later this month.

"He is the epitome of a teacher, a storyteller and an inspirational guide to help people soften some of their ideas about grief," she said.

Exploring the Need to Grieve and Mourn will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 and it is free to professionals and everyone experiencing grief in their lives.

Exploring Grief After Suicide will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Attendees will pay $25 for lunch. The event is aimed at professionals, families, caregivers and those supporting suicide survivors.

Both events will be held at the UCCS ENT Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.

To register, visit voicesofgriefcenter.org or call 719-286-0612.