Worried about what to expect as your children return to school?
The Denver Gazette, The Gazette and 9News are hosting a Zoom Town Hall on Thursday at 5:30 p.m, entitled “Back to School During COVID: Navigating Mental Health Challenges.” You can register ahead of time and suggest a question at denvergazette.com/school.
The town hall will examine repercussions this past year had on the emotional well-being of children and young adults, and what families can do to best prepare for the return to school and keep their kids safe.
We’ve assembled a panel of experts to equip parents, guardians and educators with tools to access mental health resources for children and youth.
Viewers will be able to ask their own questions of educational, psychological, and advocacy specialists who will explore the importance of mental health measures and support systems in place to protect and support children this fall.
The discussion will focus on elementary, middle school, high school and college students.
Panelists include the Rev. Quincy Shannon, Denver Public Schools student support coordinator; Dr. Steven Berkowitz, child psychologist and professor at the CU School of Medicine; and Heidi Baskfield, interim executive director at Partners for Children's Mental Health and vice president of population health and advocacy at Children's Hospital Colorado.
The discussion will be moderated by Chris Bianchi, 9New’s WATCH Anchor.