I don’t know about you, but every day for the last month has felt like double overtime in a life-or-death basketball game. I think all of us right now are asking how do we get back to “regular” game time — more normal, less anxious lives — and how soon?
The curve is flattening on coronavirus, state experts tell us, which is incredibly good news. Now how do we get ahead of it?
Best I can tell from what the governor is saying, and plans emerging from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, come May we’ll start transitioning from our “social distancing” world to a new, maybe even weirder world of “test, trace and isolate.”
Those are the three pillars of our immediate futures.
A collection of governors around the country, including our own, and former government officials, disease specialists and nonprofits have coalesced around those three pillars for phase two: Ramp up coronavirus testing to identify people who are infected. Find everyone they interact with by deploying an army of “contact tracers.” And focus social distancing restrictions on the infected and their contacts so the rest of us don’t have to stay in permanent lockdown.
"Coloradans have done thus far a really good job of staying at home ..." Gov. Jared Polis said last week. "As we reopen our state, things are going to work differently than they did before. We need to create a way that we can live ... in a way that is psychologically, economically and socially sustainable."
So let’s unpack these pillars one at a time to see what they are going mean for us starting next month.
Pillar I: Test, test, test.
A team of government officials — led by the FEMA and the CDC — is creating a public health strategy that would involve ramping up manufacturing of testing kits dramatically. We should hear more about this from the federal government this week. Such testing is a "foundational element" of lifting the stay-at-home order, state health officials said.
The goal in Colorado is to have at least one testing site in each county, though the site might need to be mobile in smaller counties, and more sites will be needed for larger counties, according to Scott Bookman, the state's incident commander for coronavirus.
But state health officials said last week we are a long way from being able to do that, and will need the federal government's help to make it a reality. Colorado doesn't have the locations, partners and personal protective equipment needed for mass testing yet, Bookman said.
After massive testing, staged reopenings would begin across the country, according to the federal plan, depending on local conditions, so the reopening would be more like a dial than a switch. The plan does not give specific dates for reopenings but specified “not before May 1.”
The first priority, according to the CDC strategy document, is to “reopen community settings where children are cared for, including K-12 schools, day cares, and locally attended summer camps, to allow the workforce to return to work. Other community settings will follow with careful monitoring for increased transmission that exceeds the public health and health care systems.”
Pillar II: Contact tracing
In order to safely figure out who else is possibly infected once a test reveals a positive, we’re gonna need a contact tracing army.
In Wuhan, a city of 11 million, the Chinese had 9,000 health workers doing contact tracing, Thomas Frieden, the former CDC director, recently told the national press. They had 1,800 teams of five people tracking every infected person, everybody they interacted with, and then everybody those people interacted with. Frieden estimates authorities would need roughly one contact tracer for every four cases in the United States.
Health experts in recent days have called for federal and state officials to help expand capacity for contact tracing because local health departments lack the necessary staff, money and training.
Personal data collection may be used to assist the state in contact-tracing after the stay-at-home order lifts, state officials said at a Tuesday news conference.
Tech experts and companies such as Google and Apple are developing software that uses cellphones and apps to help trace people the infected person has come into contact with.
Protecting privacy is a priority, promised Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the state health department. But the state has already been relying on cellphone tracking data to determine whether residents were complying with the stay-at-home order. Cellphone data from a variety of sources is already being gathered by Polis’ Innovation Team, The Denver Post’s David Migoya reported.
Pillar III: Isolate.
Polis promised that "a few days before the 26th" details will be released about life after the end of the stay-at-home order. He hinted at the "test, trace, isolate" protocol in his press conference, expressing a desire to attack the virus with a "scalpel" instead of a "mallet."
Polis said that site-specific outbreaks will likely continue into May no matter how much we social distance. Instead of the entire state quarantining going forward, he said each site of an outbreak would be quarantined for as short a time as possible, avoiding mass economic devastation.
But, for government officials to effectively isolate these clusters of infections, they are going to have to tell us when they happened, where they are, how we can avoid them. In real time. The state hasn’t been great about that kind of transparency so far. My reporters have had to drag vital information out of state and local officials. We have had to file nearly 20 Freedom of Information Act requests to get information on when and where cases have been reported, the data underlying projections on how bad it will get, the demographics of infections, what nursing homes have been impacted, who has died. In addition, in some parts of the state, the number of cases and deaths reported by the state has lagged what county officials have reported
It’s not going to help us avoid a cluster of infections if we don’t know about it until three days after someone tests positive.
The Gazette was one of 60 news organizations that sent a letter to Polis urging state and local health officials to regularly provide, without the requirement of open records requests, detailed data sets on COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing.
"While Colorado provides summaries of cases," the letter said, "Florida publishes data on each death and case, with fields of information such as county, age, gender, when the case was counted, when the death was counted, whether the person had traveled and if the person had contact with another confirmed case. Florida’s online dashboard provides cases by ZIP code as well as testing information by county. In Washington state, counties provide information on specific facilities with outbreaks. But in Colorado, reporters have had to file Colorado Open Records Act requests and contact individual facilities to compile a still-incomplete picture of outbreaks and deaths at senior care facilities."
There has been real progress since. On Monday, the governor began releasing racial and demographic data, and for the first time, on Wednesday, the state began releasing a weekly report on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital discharges and on site-specific infections such as nursing homes and correctional facilities. This wouldn't have happened without pressure from journalists.
"This is a change that's aimed at increasing transparency, better protection for the public, and providing more insight into the extent of site-based coronavirus outbreaks," Polis said. "The commitment of hospitals to this additional transparency is important now more than ever.”
This is great news because this is all information the public is going to need badly during the next phase so we can all help isolate and quarantine clusters. We may need it much more often than weekly to avoid infection ourselves. State and local governments have to be completely in sync with the public on this.
Doing so is the only way we’re going to get out of this endless double overtime with a win.