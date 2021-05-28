Eight years after her brother’s death, El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner can still remember the moment she learned the news.
She was at home in Colorado on what began as a normal day in 2013, exercising on the treadmill, when she received a life-changing phone call from her mother in Florida.
Sobbing, her mother could barely speak the words: “Something happened to your brother. I don’t know what.”
But Geitner knew. She could feel it in her gut.
It would be several more hours before her worst fears were verified. She learned her brother Jeremy, whose last name Geitner declined to share, had died of a heroin overdose. He was 23.
Jeremy had struggled with drug addiction since his late teens, Geitner said, but sought treatment through an outpatient rehabilitation program in Florida. Even though he was getting help, Geitner said she always worried about her brother and didn’t realize he relapsed at the time.
“When you get that frantic call, you’re just trying to figure out what’s going on,” she said.
Geitner’s story is a familiar one as the United States has weathered an epidemic of drug overdoses in recent decades.
Between 1999 and 2019, nearly 500,000 people died in America from opioid overdoses, statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. In 2020, more Americans died from drug overdoses — mostly opioids — than died in the Vietnam and Iraq wars combined, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said this month during a town hall with El Paso and Teller county officials. Statewide in the last 10 years, more than 5,000 Coloradans have died of opioid overdose and an estimated additional 2,000 have lost their lives to fentanyl and heroin, he said.
The crisis is also being felt on a local level, El Paso County officials said.
A breakdown of autopsies performed by his office in 2020 showed that 186 people across the county died of drug-related accidental deaths last year, El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly told commissioners this month. That number was significantly higher than in 2019, which saw 120 drug-related accidental deaths. The jump is due largely to increases in deaths from fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin use, he said.
Many people struggling with substance abuse used opioid medications first, Weiser said, including 70% of heroin users.
Jeremy was severely injured in a motorcycle accident when he was about 19 years old and was prescribed medication to manage the pain, Geitner said. That could have played a part in his addiction, but she’ll never be totally sure.
“He had friends who were also using drugs and went to rehab, so I don’t know if it was all the accident,” she said. “He never confessed to me what started it.”
The opioid crisis has sparked a national response, and El Paso County is preparing to work with other regional leaders to create a body that will distribute funds to support local opioid addiction treatment and recovery services.
At the same time, county leaders are sharing how addiction has touched their lives to show it can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, appearance, career or background, they said.
“A large number of people have this perception that elected officials don’t have struggles in their own lives and that’s just not true,” county Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said. “These addictions affect every family.”
When he was just 20 years old VanderWerf noticed his father’s struggle with alcohol addiction, he said, one the family would battle for the next 10 years. He recalled periods of no contact with his father and one instance when he had to report his father’s addiction to his employer, ultimately resulting in termination.
“The hardest thing for me was coming to the realization that we needed to act,” said VanderWerf. “I knew if we didn’t act, our father was going to die from this. Calling your father’s employer to get him fired may sound harsh, but we were determined to do everything we could to get him clean.”
The family would go through nearly three interventions before VanderWerf’s father became sober. He lived seven more years before he died of complications from alcohol use.
“We were able to have seven extra years with him and I attribute a lot of that to professional counseling,” VanderWerf said. “I was very happy to have a relationship again with my dad.”
To change the course of the epidemic, local leaders need to ensure they invest in treatment and recovery centers for those struggling with addiction and substance abuse, treatment professionals said.
“We need to make sure the public is aware substance abuse disorder is a public health issue. It’s not a moral decision,” said PJ Higgins, Opioid Prevention Manager at Community Health Partnership. “This is also a broad community issue that is not confined to a small subset of our population.”
But the county lacks adequate infrastructure to adequately address the crisis, he said, which hinders prevention efforts and could mean people may not receive the treatment they need. The county’s newest charge from the state attorney general to further fund prevention and treatment programs locally could help, he added.
“Fixing this problem could take a long time and a lot of people but generating a two-year plan to address it is a good step,” Higgins said.
Both Geitner and VanderWerf said their personal experiences have shaped the policy decisions they make as elected officials on issues like homelessness as well as addiction prevention, treatment and recovery.
“I think about things that could have worked for (Jeremy) and what didn’t work for him, and the way I would have wanted to be treated if it were me,” Geitner said. “That does affect my decisions on policy.”
VanderWerf encouraged people struggling with addiction or their family members to seek help as soon as possible.
“The No. 1 thing someone can do is find someone with professional skills in this area,” he said.