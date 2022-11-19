Quick holiday quiz. What is the following recipe for?
Two cups of cocoa, always held double-handed.
One impossibly adorable small town, preferably surrounded by mountains, with a clever name like Garland
One kid
One dog
One outdoor holiday festival
An abundance of decorations that interfere with reasonable kitchen counter space
One hunky guy wearing a Henley
One beautiful but sensible gal with eyes the size of “My Little Pony” eyes
One predictable but gentle misunderstanding
And one single climactic kiss, accompanied by light snowfall.
Yes, it’s Hallmark Christmas Movie season again. And let me just assure you skeptics right now: The recipe above is a recipe for success. The Hallmark channel is the No. 1-watched cable channel in November among women 25 to 54 and women 18 to 49.
During the Christmas season, more than 80 million people watch at least a few minutes of a Hallmark movie, according to Nielsen. And these things are stuffed full of ads, generating at least $500 million in ad revenue. Yes, Hallmark is ch-ch-ching-ing all the way to Christmas.
The annual Countdown to Christmas this year started before Halloween on The Hallmark Channel, which is airing 40 — count ‘em, 40 — Christmas movies this season.
That’s more than four times the number of films Hallmark made when they first launched their holipalooza back in 2009. All told, Hallmark has aired more than 300 Christmas movies (and a few Hanukkah movies, too) in those intervening 13 years.
Other networks, seeing Christmas green, have joined the festivities. Great American Family network is preparing to roll out 17 of its own this year, UPtv has 17 as well, and Lifetime has 26. Netflix, CBS, ION, OWN, the Food Network and HGTV have gotten into the Christmas movie game as well.
But nobody has the formula down like Hallmark, where the single heroine somehow always finds love right at Christmastime. There’s a huge market out there right now for goodness and sweetness, Hallmark has realized. The anecdote for the coarseness and never-ending conflict of our times just might be a place where it’s always Christmas, stocked with sugarplums and guys who bake and happy endings that always validate a return to family roots and the camaraderie of a small community.
If Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year, why not make it last a couple months?
Just look at some of clever titles, and you’ll realize that part of the fun of Hallmark movies, is well, having fun:
"Three Wise Men and a Baby"
"Battle of the Bulbs"
"It’s Christmas, Carol!"
"Fir Crazy"
"Murder, She Baked"
"Mingle All the Way"
And my personal favorite, "We Wish you a Married Christmas"
My colleague Deb Mahan, head of Gazette Charities Foundation, recently explained the general appeal of Christmas goodness, and by extension the entire Hallmark oeuvre, rather perfectly at the kickoff for the annual Empty Stocking Fund charity drive.
Deb, who also has degrees in neuropsychology and clinical psychology, reminded us that when generosity and kindness are expressed they trigger a release of oxytocin in our brains. Oxytocin is the happiness chemical. Just observing kindness and generosity in other people even triggers oxytocin in us. So surely watching Hallmark triggers such a release as well. Deb tells me that when we’re with people we love, when we’re giving to those less fortunate and real acts of kindness are happening, all sorts of oxytocin is flowing, which makes it kind of contagious. We’re happier people when we’re better people. Hallmark has figured out how to tap into that fountain of goodwill and reinforce it.
If only our friends in Washington sat down with each other and watched some Hallmark together.
Of course, real life is not as neat and tidy as a Hallmark movie, but that’s all the more reason we need them to remind ourselves of our better angels.
And, I must acknowledge, even in Christmasland, all is not snowflakes and candy canes.
For example, the Queen of Hallmark movies, Candace Cameron Bure, is gone this year, lured over to the Great American Family channel after a long run of being Hallmark’s top-drawing star.
Seems that Hallmark has gotten a little too secular and rom-com in its approach to the holidays for Bure, who sees GAF as a better fit for her faith-based approach to the holidays.
“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure told The Wall Street Journal. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”
GAF has made her chief creative officer, allowing her to shape the content of the movies in ways she was never able to at Hallmark.
More secular themes and more diversity are definitely evident in the Hallmarks I’ve watched this year, both racial and sexual, and that diversity has migrated from the peripheral characters to the central plot lines. And the movies seem to be taking on some tougher issues as well, like the death of a soldier son in Afghanistan. As always, the protagonists are accepting and supportive of all people.
But a difference in approach between the two channels doesn’t mean there is a Christmas cultural war afoot. The market for a bit of Christmas spirit appears to be broad and wide enough to allow both approaches. In fact the conflict between the two channels has been handled publicly with the same light touch conflict is handled in the movies.
The world of Hallmark, after all, doesn’t dwell on conflict or rancor. It is the antithesis of these things. It is a world without real antagonists, a world where all arguments are resolved, families reunited, love refound, a world where the nice guy finishes first, not last.
It’s a world I think we’re all nostalgic for after the unpleasantries of recent years.
So if you’re feeling the holiday blues and in need of a jolt of oxytocin this season, nestle into the couch with your nearest loved one, double-fist a cup of cocoa and plunge into a Hallmark binge.
And a very married Christmas to us, everyone.