In the next few months, the dream of a City for Champions will begin to become a reality in Colorado Springs, with the opening of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in May and The Hybl Sports Medicine Center in June. In the next couple years, the rest of the projects under the Champions canopy will also start to blossom: the new downtown stadium, the Air Force Academy Visitor Center, and Robson Arena at Colorado College.

Colorado Springs is a city on the rise thanks to these projects. And its high time the sharp-elbowed, sometimes controversial, always visionary mayor most responsible for that dream gets his long overdue due.

“As City for Champions moves toward completion, it is certainly appropriate to give a great deal of credit to Steve Bach for his vision around the effort,” Mayor John Suthers said recently. “Without Mayor Bach's commitment to pursuing state funding and identifying the transformative projects to be included in the application, we would not be here today, on the precipice of five catalytic new facilities that will significantly boost our city's tourism industry and cultural offerings. We appreciate his efforts, and look forward to celebrating with him the completion of these efforts.”

I arrived in this town after Mayor Bach’s tenure, which has been described to me as, well, stormy. He was not a man to suffer fools, a bureaucrat with no patience for bureaucracy, I’m told. He wasn’t particularly loved during his tenure, but sometimes, forward motion requires someone who is willing to drive hard, undeterred by unpopularity.

Bach has been described to me lately as the lineman that cleared the way for the good things happening in the city now, the bulldozer that created the space for Suthers to build this city’s future.

When I lived in Washington, D.C., for a number of years, I was surprised to find there was no memorial, statue, or monument in that city of monuments to John Adams. His aloofness and fierce sense of independence made him unpopular with his colleagues, but that very sense of independence and bull-headed commitment to it were essential in getting the Declaration of Independence signed. It wouldn’t have happened without the stubborn, strong-willed John Adams.

Steve Bach might just be our John Adams.

For 90 years before Bach became mayor, Colorado Springs had operated under a council-manager form of government in which the council appointed a manager to oversee day-to-day operations.

Then in 2010, a mix of ingredients led voters to go for a “strong mayor” arrangement to bring accountability to City Hall.

Part of the problem at the time, according to Adrian Kwiatkowski, president of the San Diego-based Strong Mayor-Council Institute, was an incompetent and possibly corrupt city manager. But it was also “backroom deals with the Olympic Committee. The storm water question. You had the city selling the police helicopters on eBay. You had the city telling people to pick up their own trash and removing the trash cans (from the parks). You had the city saying we’re not going to water the parks,” Kwiatkowski told a Gazette reporter.

Steve Schuck, a longtime developer in Colorado Springs and one-time candidate for governor, said the problem was that the business side of city government was always run by a city bureaucrat who had no private sector business experience and “certainly no business success.”

“Okay, so then Steve comes in and essentially identifies sclerosis in the system,” Schuck said.

Bach took a zero-based approach to Colorado Springs city government, which means that you don't take what you've got and build on it. You go back to zero and say, "If I was creating this from scratch, how would I do it?" Bach retrofit and reconstructed the entire bureaucracy as though nothing existed at the time.

“That pisses people off,” Shuck said. “And it caused enormous pushback. Enormous friction. Enormous negative vibrations.”

Yet Bach had the strength of character to fight his battles to reinvent the government with virtually no allies.

The homebuilding and development industry was critical of him. As were the ex-city managers, the ex-elected officials, the current city officials both appointed and elected. There was no shortage of detractors and attackers.

But Bach had a marketer’s genius for seeing around corners to what the city might become, and in fact, is now becoming. He had a simple and rare thing: vision.

“When he saw the opportunity to create City for Champions he took four disconnected, unrelated projects that had nothing to do with each other and decided to bundle them up and elevate their identity to something greater than the sum of their parts,” Schuck said.

With help from developer Chuck Murphy, he was able to convince the state Economic Development Commission to support the project and grant it seed money.

“Mayor Bach sincerely believed that a project like C4C could be a catalyst for the community and a source of pride for a city held back by low self-esteem at the time,” said former Gazette Publisher Dan Steever. “He had his detractors, and even earned some of them, but his vision and fervent belief in the city’s potential is what I remember most about him.”

Steve’s vision got the city out of its doldrums. “The sense of excitement that he was able to generate and provide was a tremendous tribute to him and was consistent with his whole approach to elevate the community,” said Schuck.

This was during the Great Recession, when civic self-esteem was hugely lacking in Colorado Springs. It wasn't just the community that was down on itself, the country was down.

“The mood was not very optimistic,” said Schuck. “And City for Champions became a rallying point, gave the city something positive to strive for.”

Bach was so beaten up after his four years as an embattled mayor, though, he didn’t have the will to run again. So Suthers took up where Bach left off, brought the city together, stabilized the project, managed it to fruition, made calm out of chaos.

“But in my opinion,” Schuck said, “the chaos was absolutely essential. It was absolutely needed in order to position this community for the next 50 years. So Steve played his role, as well as anybody could.”

And now we’re living in Bach’s dream.

There’s an old Western saying, “Pioneers take the arrows, settlers take the land.”

You gotta have someone willing to take the arrows before us settlers can move in and enjoy it.

Here’s to the pioneer of the new Colorado Springs.