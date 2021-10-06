Teller County Public Health is offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for those people eligible based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance, a county news release said.
Various locations, including pharmacies and county health clinics, are offering the Pfizer vaccine only to those who received the last of their two Pfizer doses at least six months ago, the release said.
Studies showed "protection against the virus may decrease" and that the "booster shot increased the immune response," according to the agency's website.
That's why the CDC recommended that adults 65 and older, residents in long-term care facilities and adults 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions get the booster shot.
People between 18 and 49 with underlying medical conditions or at risk of exposure because of occupational or institutional settings are also eligible for the booster, according to the CDC's guidance.
Those eligible for the booster can make an appointment with Teller County Public Health as well local pharmacies here.