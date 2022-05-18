A confidential survey that’s seeking participation from residents in El Paso and Teller counties will determine gaps in local grief support and drive upcoming programs.

Between lingering effects from the lengthy coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of fentanyl overdoses and persistently high deaths by suicide in the Pikes Peak region, there is “so much going on,” said Kathy Sparnins, founding director of Voices of Grief, a nonprofit organization that’s spearheading the study.

“We’re wanting to get something more scientific in terms of data, to get a sense of what people are feeling around availability of service,” she said.

Sparnins has been providing grief education and bereavement support groups in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park for 20 years, and her organization became a nonprofit 10 years ago.

Sparnins’ work inspired her to produce a documentary, also called “Voices of Grief,” and subtitled “Honoring the Sacred Journey,” which premiered in 2016. The film weaves together information from experts with personal stories.

Grief is tricky, she said, because people can have a hard time identifying what they’re experiencing.

“COVID has been such an ambiguous grief within itself,” she said. “Sometimes people haven’t even known they’ve been feeling grief. There may be more needs in our area than we imagine.”

Voices of Grief commissioned the psychology department at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, with assistant professor Rachel Weiskittle, Ph.D., as principal investigator, to conduct the research.

“Grief now more than ever is a silent epidemic, because so many people have been touched by loss particularly throughout the pandemic, as people have passed away from COVID or were afraid to seek services, which contributed to worse health and higher mortality rates overall,” she said.

Voices of Grief has a vision of creating a standalone center focusing on grief support, Weiskittle said, and in order to do that, a look at the current climate is necessary to plan future offerings.

“The first thing we have to do in building grief services for the community is learn what the community is experiencing,” she said. “We don’t want to create things and tell people what they’ll benefit from — we want to hear their needs.”

The survey has two categories of respondents: general community — for anyone interested in participating, whether they have encountered grief or not — and professional, for doctors, nurses, teachers, therapists and others on the front lines of dealing with grieving people.

The online survey takes 10 minutes or less to complete, Sparnins said. Participants must be 18 or older and fluent in English.

Anyone who fills out a survey will be entered in a drawing to win one of five $10 Amazon gift cards.

The survey for residents is at https://bit.ly/3FXcvpz.

Professionals can find the survey at https://bit.ly/3t6mWCj

The survey is available through June 3.

Community respondents are asked demographic items that are not personally identifiable, questions on their experiences with loss, what support services they’d be most likely to use, and their perceived availability of existing bereavement assistance.

Professionals are also asked about their encounters with clients, patients or students.

The survey will identify the areas of greatest need for professional grief support, Sparnins said.

She also wants to create a community-wide referral database for loss and grief support programs.

While some churches, religious groups, hospices and organizations such as Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership and the Colorado Springs office of the National Alliance on Mental Illness offer support groups or counseling, there’s no regional compilation of loss and grief resources, Sparnins said.

Survey results will be released in July. The research also may be presented at a conference or published in an academic or medical journal, organizers said.