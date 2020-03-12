The Space Symposium has suffered a blow with travel restrictions ordered by the White House in response to coronavirus.
A ban that begins Friday cuts out a slew of European nations that planned to send delegations to the annual space gathering, set to begin March 30 at The Broadmoor.
It's the world's largest space show, and companies including Airbus and Airianespace have been among the more prominent exhibitors. Germany and France, both on the banned list, also send large government and military contingents.
An announcement from the Space Foundation, which organizes the symposium, was expected Thursday. Details of what the organizers would say weren't available.
"I hope to have something for you later today," Rich Cooper, the foundation's chief spokesman, said Thursday morning.
The foundation for the past week has said its show will go on despite risks from the virus.
But as the National Basketball Association put its season on hold and other prominent cancellations pile up, whether the symposium can go forward faces growing doubt.
Cancellation of the symposium would be a big blow economically to the Pikes Peak region. It draws more than 14,000 attendees and packs The Broadmoor while filling up hotels around the Pikes Peak region.
The gathering also includes a string of parties that fill the coffers of caterers, cigar stores and liquor wholesalers.
