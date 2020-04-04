The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated its list of non-hospital health care facilities with outbreaks, which is defined as a minimum of two positive tests for COVID-19.
Seven new facilities were added Friday, including Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living in Colorado Springs.
There are now 27 facilities with outbreaks, four in El Paso County, as of April 3. Those in bold are the newest on the list from the April 3 update.
- Inglenook in Brighton Adams
- Libby Bortz, Arapahoe
- Serenity House, Arapahoe
- Someren Glen, Arapahoe
- Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial) Arapahoe
- Makarios Aurora, Arapahoe
- Frasier Meadows, Boulder
- Boulder Manor, Boulder
- Bridge at Longmont, Boulder
- Columbine Manor, Salida Chaffee
- Jewell Care Center, Denver
- Amberwood Court Rehab, Denver
- Courtyards at Mountain View, Denver
- Highline Rehab and Care Community, Denver
- Laurel Manor, El Paso
- MorningStar at Mountain Shadows, El Paso
- Terrace Gardens, El Paso
- Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living, El Paso
- Mapleton Care Center in Lakewood, Jefferson
- Granville Assisted Living Center, Jefferson
- Sierra Rehab and Care Community, Jefferson
- North Shore, Larimer
- Casey's Pond, Routt
- RiverPointe Senior Living, Tri-County (Arapahoe)
- Fairacres Manor (Greeley) Weld
- Centennial Healthcare Center (Sava) Weld