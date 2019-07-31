The second twin of the first patients admitted to Children's Hospital Colorado on May 28 was sent home Wednesday.
Caleb Stevenson was discharged at 9 pounds, 10 ounces after 133 days combined at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and then at the local Children's Hospital Colorado.
Twin brother Joshua was discharged July 7 at 8 pounds, 5 ounces, after 109 days in the neonatal intensive care units of the two hospitals. Both boys were born prematurely at 28 weeks on March 20 in Memorial Central, weighing just over 2 pounds each.
The twins spent 70 days in separate rooms in the neonatal intensive care unit at Memorial Central until they were moved to a room designed for twins at Children’s. The boys stayed together at Children's for more than another month to learn how to feed, suck, swallow and breathe without help.
That helped them build immunity to illness, as did their treatments and other care every three hours. Physical therapists exercised the twins’ stomach and neck muscles and helped with their overall movement, and their mother, Kelly, spent most of each day with her sons.
The twins will see their father for the first time this fall when Fort Carson Capt. Michael Stevenson returns from an overseas deployment.