Hospitalizations and outbreaks are on the rise in Colorado for one respiratory virus. The state’s lead health agency is encouraging everybody, especially schools and child care centers, to do what they can to reduce the spread.

Symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, often resemble a cold — runny or stuffy nose, sneezing and coughing — but can also result in fever, decreased appetite and difficulty breathing or wheezing.

RSV is hitting children the hardest, who account for 95% of hospitalizations. Older adults are also more vulnerable.

There have been 42 RSV outbreaks in school or child care settings statewide, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in a news release.

The health agency does not track case numbers specific to El Paso County or the Colorado Springs metro area, but it reported 292 hospitalizations in the five-county Denver metropolitan area in 2022. That number is more than double the same time frame in 2021. Pediatric hospitals are reportedly strained as a result.

“The increase in RSV-related hospitalizations in Colorado in recent weeks is very concerning. Fortunately, there are steps we can take individually through frequently washing your hands, disinfecting hard surfaces, and staying home when sick. Children with RSV can develop wheezing, poor feeding and dehydration, which can lead to hospitalization. Connecting with your primary care or pediatric provider if your child is not getting better may help to keep your child out of the hospital,” said Dr. Eric France, the health agency’s pediatrician and chief medical officer.

The agency recommends the following precautions:

• Stay home when sick and avoid interacting with high-risk individuals.

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Encourage children to cover their nose and mouth with a tissue or their upper arm, then clean hands as instructed above.

• Clean potentially contaminated surfaces.

• Avoid sharing cups and eating utensils and touching your face with unwashed hands.

• Consider a primary care evaluation if your child is demonstrating early signs of respiratory distress.

A sick person can produce virus-containing droplets when sneezing, coughing or talking. The virus spreads by inhaling or otherwise coming into contact with infected droplets, typically through the mouth, nose or eyes.

The state is coordinating across all hospitals to protect capacity, according to the health agency. The season typically picks up in late fall or winter, but hospitals are seeing a higher than usual case count earlier in the year.