Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.