Big events banned, NCAA tells fans to stay home over virus (copy)

Workers set up for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment first community testing center for COVID-19 at the state lab on March 11.

 RJ Sangosti

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is NOT currently recommending that schools or child care facilities proactively close unless they have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The department issued guidelines for emergency school or child care closure on Thursday.

Among the state-ordered criteria is a 72-hour closure for a single case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member. The closure would be for cleaning and social distancing.

Three confirmed cases withing a 30-day period would require a 14-day closure.

Read the complete guidelines here.

