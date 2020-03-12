The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is NOT currently recommending that schools or child care facilities proactively close unless they have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The department issued guidelines for emergency school or child care closure on Thursday.
Among the state-ordered criteria is a 72-hour closure for a single case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member. The closure would be for cleaning and social distancing.
Three confirmed cases withing a 30-day period would require a 14-day closure.