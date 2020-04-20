In this March 23, 2020, photo provided by Julie Bufkin, her 7-month-old boy, Calvin, interacts with his grandparents, Debbie and Allan Cameron, in Chandler, Ariz., on a FaceTime video call from his crib in Tempe, Ariz. The Camerons are among the grandparents all over the country going through a piercing distance from their loved ones for their own protection during the coronavirus crisis.