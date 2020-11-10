Gov. Jared Polis extended that state's mask mandate for another 30 days, he announced during a news conference Monday.
Colorado's mask mandate went into effect in July, which helped reduce the spread of the virus throughout the summer. But as colder weather sets in and more people gather indoors and "COVID fatigue" takes hold, cases are starting to explode with some of the highest numbers seen in Colorado during the pandemic so far.
Colorado COVID-19 cases passed 130,000 as of Monday, state data showed.
Polis stressed that people limit their interactions to only the members of their household to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
"With rate of the virus the highest it has ever been, it's more as important than ever through the course of the pandemic to wear a mask," Polis said.