All known positive cases of COVID-19 must be reported to a public health agency as a matter of law and “as a function of public health,” Gov. Jared Polis said during a Wednesday press conference.
The governor made the statement in response to a question about District 49’s recent announcement that it will not report individual medical conditions, including positive COVID-19 cases, to any “third party,” including El Paso County Public Health.
“Of course, cases are reported to county health, and need to be reported to county health,” Polis said. “That is the law, and that is unambiguous.”
A District 49 memo, dated Aug. 2, outlined the district’s COVID-19 protocols for the school year. The document, in part, stated that an individual’s COVID status is a medical condition and therefore a private matter.
“If individuals decide to test (for COVID, influenza, norovirus, etc.) the results of that test are their personal medical information, and we will not ask or expect them to divulge that information,” the memo stated.
The document further stated that the disclosure of COVID status is now more of a “social norm” than a public health issue, and if any individual reports a medical condition – including COVID – the district “will not report that condition to a third party (including El Paso County Public Health).”
If the county health department asks about the medical status of any individual, the district “will politely decline,” according to the memo.
Peter Hilts, District 49’s Chief Education Officer, said in an Aug. 12 Board of Education meeting that the protocols in the memo did not violate any laws.
“The county health department is fully aware of our protocols,” Hilts said. “They know – and they’ve known, frankly, since early May – how we will and won’t communicate with them, what we will and won’t share, what we will and won’t ask.”
District representatives were not available for comment at press time.
During the press conference, Polis warned of a steady increase in COVID-19 cases across the state. More than 2,000 new cases were reported Wednesday, with 606 Coloradans currently hospitalized with COVID-19, Polis said. More than 98% of reported new cases are of the delta variant.
“I encourage Coloradans to be careful,” Polis said. “You know the precautions you need to take around others, indoors mask wearing, and most importantly, vaccinations. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please get vaccinated.”