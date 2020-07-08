FILE - In this July 4, 2017, file photo, people watch the Fourth of July fireworks display from the dock as the fireworks are launched over Prospect Lake at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, Colo. For many Americans, the Fourth of July won't be about big festivities but setting off fireworks themselves. Hundreds of cities have canceled shows Saturday, July 4, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and sales of consumer fireworks are booming.