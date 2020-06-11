Teryl Lundquist, one of Colorado Springs’ first yoga teachers and longest-running studio owners, entered her final resting pose last month.
The owner of Yoga Journeys Studio died from cancer May 24. She was 74.
Teachers at the studio at 709 N. Nevada Ave. will hold Honoring Teryl open houses from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“What I will miss is the sacred environment she created in each class,” says Anne Porter, who attended Lundquist’s Friday morning all-women’s class for two decades. “She had the capacity to create this special energetic environment of bonding, unconditional acceptance and joy. She did it like nobody else I knew.”
Lundquist walked her walk, and practiced yoga until her last days.
“She was doing knees to chest and forward bends to get her back to relax,” says Deb Housman, who helped care for Lundquist during her last weeks.
She’s also taught at Yoga Journeys since 2003. “Really using her knowledge of her body to work with her body and not forcing it. She was able to move and loved to move.”
Lundquist, a Palmer High School graduate, returned to the Springs in 1996 after receiving a certification from Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Massachusetts and teaching for five years in Boston.
She discovered the Springs had about 10 yoga teachers and zero studios. She was one of the city’s first studio owners when she opened a space in an old Victorian near downtown. In 2000, she moved her studio into an office building close to her original location.
It was in that second-floor space that she spent the next two decades teaching Kripalu-style yoga classes, chair yoga and a 50-hour yoga teacher mentor program, guiding meditations and hosting yoga retreats, among other offerings.
She also helped found the Yoga Teachers of Colorado Springs coalition around 1997.
“She was somebody who could understand and read the people in class and know exactly what they needed,” says Teryl Moya, Lundquist’s cousin. “She could push a class, but never past a comfort point. You’d walk away feeling healed without even knowing that was the purpose you went in with.”
One of Lundquist’s specialties was working with an older clientele, and adjusting her teachings as students moved through the decades.
“She found her own niche,” says yoga teacher Nancy Stannard, who studied with Lundquist in classes and her mentor program.
“She attracted other teachers who worked with pain management and less traditional yoga. She attracted a breadth that a lot of studios didn’t.”
Yoga Journeys will continue to operate under Kim Miller, who has taught off and on at the studio for more than a dozen years.
“She was so happy. It made me see she really wanted it to continue,” says Miller, who spent time with Lundquist before her death.
“Old wisdom keepers of our tribe. That’s who Teryl was.”
