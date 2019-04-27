Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.