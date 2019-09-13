Health officials are investigating after four people became sick after visiting Glenwood Hot Springs Resort pool.
Garfield County Public Health has confirmed four cases of cryptosporidiosis, which is caused by a microscopic parasite. Those afflicted had been to pool since mid-August, according to a statement from the department. The parasite is commonly spread by swallowing contaminated water, such as in a swimming pool.
Officials say cryptosporidiosis causes watery diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, fever and weight loss. Symptoms last between one to two weeks and most people can recover without treatment.
Though chlorine levels were within the appropriate regulatory range at the time cases were reported, the cryptosporidium parasites are resistant to concentrations of chlorine, the statement said. The parasite can survive in the water for weeks or months.
County health officials are working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment prevent the illness from spreading, the statement said. The resort has also taken all measures to stop the spread of the parasite.
Glenwood Hot Springs Resort boasts a mineral-packed 405-foot-long pool that has drawn travelers for decades thanks to water that visitors say cures aches and pains. The resort also has a smaller pool for children, which the resort says is suspected in transmission of the illness.
"Out of an abundance of caution the children’s aquatic area at the west end of the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort was closed for the season while it undergoes rigorous disinfection," the resort said on its website. "Glenwood Hot Springs Resort considers the safety of our guests to be a top priority and uses state-of-the-art filtration and disinfection systems in this area with 24/7 monitoring."